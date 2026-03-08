LIVE TV
International Women's Day 2026: Expert Shares How Late Nights Trigger Weight Gain And Anxiety In Women Due To Sleep Loss In Summer

International Women’s Day 2026: Expert Shares How Late Nights Trigger Weight Gain And Anxiety In Women Due To Sleep Loss In Summer

Late nights may feel harmless. Finishing work, scrolling through the phone, binge-watching shows, or managing household responsibilities often pushes bedtime further. But the female body, especially after the mid-30s, is extremely sensitive to sleep disruption.

Women's Day (Photo: freepik)
Women's Day (Photo: freepik)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 8, 2026 16:02:42 IST

International Women’s Day 2026: Expert Shares How Late Nights Trigger Weight Gain And Anxiety In Women Due To Sleep Loss In Summer

Every year, just before summer arrives, many women begin noticing subtle changes in their bodies. Weight feels harder to manage, energy levels drop, mood becomes unpredictable, and anxiety creeps in without a clear reason. What most women don’t realize is that one silent factor often sits at the center of this shift: sleep loss.

Late nights may feel harmless. Finishing work, scrolling through the phone, binge-watching shows, or managing household responsibilities often pushes bedtime further. But the female body, especially after the mid-30s, is extremely sensitive to sleep disruption. Tamanna Singh, TEDx speaker, Menopause Coach & Founder, Menoveda shares how late nights triggetr weight gain and anxiety in women.

Sleep is not simply rest. It is a metabolic reset. When sleep reduces, the body’s hormonal balance begins to shift. Cortisol, the primary stress hormone, rises. Elevated cortisol signals the body to hold on to fat, particularly around the abdomen. This is one reason many women start noticing what is commonly called the “summer belly” even when their diet has not changed much.

At the same time, poor sleep interferes with insulin sensitivity. When the body becomes less responsive to insulin, glucose regulation worsens. This leads to stronger sugar cravings the next day, higher hunger levels, and a greater tendency to overeat.
Sleep loss also disrupts two key appetite hormones: ghrelin and leptin. Ghrelin increases hunger, while leptin signals fullness. When sleep is inadequate, ghrelin rises and leptin drops. The result is simple: the brain keeps asking for more food, especially quick energy foods like sweets and refined carbohydrates.

For women approaching perimenopause or already in menopause, the impact becomes even stronger. Declining estrogen levels already make the body more prone to fat storage and mood fluctuations. When sleep disturbance adds to this hormonal transition, anxiety levels can escalate quickly.
Many women describe this phase as feeling “wired but tired.” The body feels exhausted, but the mind refuses to slow down.

Another overlooked factor is the relationship between sleep and emotional regulation. When the brain does not receive adequate deep sleep, the amygdala, the emotional center of the brain, becomes more reactive. This makes women more sensitive to stress, small triggers, and emotional overwhelm.

In simple terms, less sleep makes the brain feel more threatened, even when nothing major has changed. Before summer begins, it becomes especially important to reset sleep habits. Warmer temperatures already challenge the body’s cooling mechanisms at night. If sleep is already compromised, fatigue and irritability intensify further.

A few small adjustments can create a meaningful shift. Going to bed even 45 minutes earlier, reducing screen exposure before sleep, finishing dinner at least two hours before bedtime, and stepping into morning sunlight can significantly stabilize the body’s circadian rhythm.
Think of sleep as the foundation of metabolic health, emotional stability, and hormonal balance.

Many women focus on diet changes before summer. But the real metabolic advantage often begins much earlier, with something far simpler: protecting your sleep.

When sleep improves, the body naturally becomes calmer, cravings reduce, weight regulation improves, and anxiety begins to soften. Sometimes the most powerful health strategy is not adding something new, but restoring what the body has quietly been asking for all along.

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 4:02 PM IST
International Women’s Day 2026: Expert Shares How Late Nights Trigger Weight Gain And Anxiety In Women Due To Sleep Loss In Summer

