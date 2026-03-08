Malaika Arora Swears By This ‘10-Minute Chinese Exercise’ To Burn Body Fat At 52, Leaves Internet Impressed: ‘I Better Look This Good When…’

Malaika Arora continues to set high fitness standards, and her latest Instagram post is no exception. The actor shared a Chinese fitness routine she described as a quick and effective way to boost overall health and support fat loss.

In the video, Arora can be seen lifting her arms while alternately raising her toes and moving briskly from side to side. She explained that the exercise helps “restore energy flow” from day one, targeting the stomach, liver, pancreas, intestines, and body meridians.

Her post also noted that regular practice may ease digestive issues and help stabilise blood sugar levels. The routine features rhythmic movements that promote lymphatic drainage and release tension in the body. She captioned the post: “Did you know this is one of the fastest and most effective ways to burn body fat?”

Fans quickly flooded the comments with praise. One wrote, “You look stronger every time you post!” while another shared, “My daily routine! It’s actually awesome! Really livens you up and invigorates body and soul!” Others hailed her as a fitness inspiration: “You are pure motivation,” “Young forever, inspiration,” and “No wonder you always look amazing. I better look this good when I reach your age.”

Malaika Arora started her career as a host on shows such as Club MTV, Love Line, and Style Check. She later ventured into modelling and appeared in popular album tracks, including Bally Sagoo’s Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha.

She made her Bollywood debut with the iconic Chaiyya Chaiyya from Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala’s Dil Se. More recently, she appeared in a dance number in the Diwali release Thamma.

ALSO READ: Elvish Yadav, Munawar Faruqui Reacts After UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Gets Injured In Car Crash During Instagram LIVE