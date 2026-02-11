Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Halts Delhi Concert To Call Out Men Harassing Women Fans | Watch Viral Video

Singer Jasmine Sandlas stopped her concert in Delhi half way claiming that women were being harassed in the crowd by some male individuals. This happened at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium where she was making a stop in her current tour.

Watch The Viral Video Of Singer Jasmine Sandlas

Jasmine was captured in a video that has since gone viral talking to the security personnel and telling them to get the men out of the venue. ‘Security, will you mind taking off these two guys? They are troubling the girls. I will not play this time around till women feel safe at my concert’, she said, which prompted loud shouts of approval. The fact that she took the position of prioritizing the safety and comfort of her fans was applauded by many on the internet.







The song Shararat by Jasmine Sandlas is popular now because of its use in the upcoming film Dhurandhar by Aditya Dhar, where the leading roles were played by Ranveer Singh and debutante Sara Arjun. Other cast members in the movie include Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Saumya Tandon, Rakesh Bedi and Danish Poddar. Nasha, Illegal Weapon 2.0, Devil Yaar Naa Miley, Sip Sip, Laavan, Gulaabi Queen and Taras are some of the hits that have made Jasmine well known in terms of energetic performance and on stage boldness.

Why Was Jasmine Sandlas In Delhi?

The Delhi concert too became a visual treat when Jasmine shocked the spectators when she shot some of her forthcoming music video Illegal Robbery in the middle of the concert. The venue was packed to capacity with a huge crowd of red clad people who were reacting to her Instagram post that she had posted a day before. Other artists were also present in the event, including Jazzy B whose exuberant performance turned the stadium into a colorful Punjabi dance floor. The night was a blend of the old school hits and modern beats with crowd favourites such as Naag, Dil Luteya and Rail Gaddi as well as an effective message on the safety of women by Jasmine which made the concert a great experience.

Also Read: Has Bigg Boss Ex-Contestant Chandrika Dixit Remarried After Husband’s Cheating Allegations? Vada Pav Girl’s Bridal Photo Sparks Buzz With THIS Mystery Man — Here’s The Truth