Home > Entertainment > Has Bigg Boss Ex-Contestant Chandrika Dixit Remarried After Husband's Cheating Allegations? Vada Pav Girl's Bridal Photo Sparks Buzz With THIS Mystery Man — Here's The Truth

Chandrika Dixit, popularly known as the Vada Pav Girl, sparked fresh speculation after sharing a bridal photo with a mystery man days after accusing her husband of cheating on her.

(Image Credit: Chandrika Dixit via Instagram)
(Image Credit: Chandrika Dixit via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 11, 2026 08:19:29 IST

Chandrika Dixit, known as a famous seller of vada pav and then a contestant on the reality shows, Bigg Boss OTT 3, has been brought back into the online discourse with a personal scandal involving her husband, Yugam Gera. This state of affairs got out of control as Chandrika posted a video in which he accused her husband of being a cheater having two girlfriends with purported screenshots and messages. Yugam replied with his own video in which he claimed he was wronged and even accused Chandrika of being unfaithful to him which made the relationship between the two publicity spiral even more.

The most recent turn in the tale when Chandrika shared a set of photos on Instagram in a traditional red bridal gown with an unknown man in a groom sherwani with the caption of only a single word, which was Final, led to renewed speculation about a second marriage. These photos spread like wildfire, with both fans and critics responding to them, some celebrating the fact that she had got married, others wondering whether she had actually gotten married without legalizing the divorce and many others wondering whether the pictures were fake or it was a real wedding. 

Vada Pav Girl’s Bridal Photo Sparks Buzz With THIS Mystery Man

Chandrika and the mystery man have so far not officially confirmed that they were actually married and there has been no legal information or statements released publicly that she has been divorced by her husband. Some of the users of social media have called the posts a publicity stunt or a marketing gimmick whilst some are yet to discover the facts of the viral photos. The guessing game goes on with the followers expecting the key individuals to make it clear regarding the issue and its speculation.

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 8:19 AM IST
Tags: Bigg Boss ex contestant Chandrika DixitChandrika DixitChandrika Dixit mystery manChandrika Dixit new photoChandrika Dixit remarriageis Chandrika Dixit marriedVada Pav Girl

QUICK LINKS