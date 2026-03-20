Is Ozempic Going Out Of Stock? Top Affordable Weight-Loss Drug Alternatives You Need to Know In 2026

India’s pharmaceutical market is set for a major transformation as the patent for semaglutide—the key ingredient in blockbuster drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy—expires on March 20, paving the way for what industry experts are calling an unprecedented “generic wave.”

Soon after the patent cliff, more than 50 branded generic versions of semaglutide are expected to enter the Indian market, making it one of the most crowded drug launches in recent history.

For a country grappling with one of the highest burdens of Type 2 Diabetes and a rapidly growing Obesity crisis, this shift could significantly improve access to treatments that have so far remained prohibitively expensive.

Semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist developed by Novo Nordisk, has reshaped the treatment landscape for both diabetes and obesity by controlling blood sugar levels and curbing appetite. However, its global success has been tempered by high costs.

That dynamic is now set to change. The patent expiry comes at a challenging time for Novo Nordisk, which is facing lawsuits in the United States and scrutiny from the US Food and Drug Administration over allegations of not fully disclosing serious side effects.

With the patent expiring, Indian pharmaceutical companies such as Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Cipla, Zydus Lifesciences, and Lupin Limited are gearing up to manufacture and launch their own versions, triggering intense competition.

In effect, a “tsunami” of affordable generic GLP-1 drugs is set to hit India from March 20, 2026. With companies like Sun Pharma and Dr. Reddy’s already preparing launches (including products such as Obeda), monthly treatment costs are expected to drop reportedly to around ₹3,000–₹4,000—roughly 60–70% lower than current branded options—potentially bringing these therapies within reach for millions.

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