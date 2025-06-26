Is There A Hope For Cancer Treatment? Check Out The Recent Breakthroughs

Cancer is an ongoing challenge in India which is increasing day by day, and thereby impacting lives across socio-economic geographies in the country. The National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP) under the Indian Council of Medical Research – National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research (ICMR-NCDIR), have been collecting all data related to Cancer in India. They went through a total of 7757 sources of data – hospitals, laboratories, and several agencies. It aided them in understanding the new occurrences of cancer, trends of cancer, changing patterns and their distribution, management practices, outcomes of cancer and methods of survival.

Cancer is one of world’s biggest killers, it kills around 10 million people per year, according to World Health Organization (WHO). Scientists are working on trying to improve the treatment and the diagnosis of cancer. They are using techniques like AI, DNA sequencing and precision oncology. Breast, lung, and colon cancer are among the common cancers. The new cancer cases are expected to grow by more than 75% between 2022 and 2050.

Medical advancements in this battle of Cancer

Cancer care in India is a complex and encompasses prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and supportive care for individuals.

Here are a few recent technological advancements that have been made in this field.

Personalized cancer vaccines

In England, there is soon to be a new vaccine treatment which is designed to train the immune system to recognize and destroy any remaining cancer cells and reduce the risk of recurrence. They are also to produce lesser side effects than regular chemotherapy.

Currently there are around 30 hospitals who have signed in to the Cancer Vaccine Launch Pad, where the patients are matched with the upcoming trials, using the mRNA technology (same as those found in the COVID jabs).

Around 200 patients from – UK, Germany, Belgium, Spain, and Sweden will receive up to 15 doses of this personalized vaccine. The study is expected to be completed by 2027.

Test to identify 18 types of Cancers at an early – stage

Researchers in the US say that they have developed a test that can help to identify 18 early-stage cancers. Novelna’s test analyses a patient’s blood protein. A total of 440 people already diagnosed with cancer were screened- the test correctly diagnosed 93% men and 84% women with Stage 1 cancer. According to the researchers, “the findings pave the way for a cost- effective, highly accurate, multi – cancer screening test that can be implemented on a population wide – scale.”

But with only a sample screening and that too on a small scale and lack of information about other conditions, this test is considered to be more of “a starting point for developing the new generation of screening tests for the early detection of cancer.”

A Tablet to cut Breast Cancer risk

England’s National Health Centre (NHC) is testing a drug that could halve the chances of women developing breast cancer. It will be accessible to around 300,000 women as it is a common type of cancer in the UK.

This drug, anastrozole, cuts the level of oestrogen, that women produce by blocking the aromatase. It has been used for breast cancer treatment for many years and is now being repurposed as a preventive medicine.

Precision Oncology

Precision Oncology is described as the “best new weapon to defeat cancer” by the Chief Executive of Genetron Health, Sishen Wang said in a blog for the World Economic Forum. This involves the study of the genetic makeup and the molecular characteristics of the Cancer in different individuals.

The 100,000 Genomes Project, a National Health Service initiative, which successfully integrated the genomic data of 13,000 tumour samples from UK patients, to pin – point the most effective method of treatment.

As Precision Oncology targets only the affected part, therefore means lesser harm to the healthy and newer cells as opposed to the general treatment of chemotherapy.

Fighting Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer is one of the deadliest cancers as it is rarely diagnosed before it starts to spread and the chances of survival is just 5%. The University of California San Diego School of Medicine, a test has been developed by the scientists, which is said to diagnose atleast 95% early-stage pancreatic cancers.

This is also a new test, PAC-MANN, which is said to pick up the symptoms of this cancer using only just one drop of blood, according to researchers.

It seems the scientists at UK, are getting closer to a cure for Pancreatic cancer. According, to a study pancreatic cancer, shuts down particular molecules in a key gene. They are just hoping that this new information, “could lead to the development of more effective treatment options in the future,” as said by Dr. Chris Macdonald, head of Research at Pancreatic Cancer UK.

Clues found in Cancer DNA

According to the scientists at the Cambridge University Hospitals in England, the DNA of cancer tumours from 12,000 patients has revealed new clues about the causes of Cancer.

Oncologists, by analyzing the genomic data, are identifying different mutations that have contributed to each individuals Cancer.

According to the study author, Dr. Andrea Degasperi, Department of Oncology, Cambridge, “We uncovered 58 new mutational signatures and broadened our knowledge of Cancer.”

While there are developments in Cancer, we must also be on the lookout for any symptoms we notice in ourselves or others and get them checked immediately to ensure a better chance of survival.

Source: World Economic Forum

ALSO READ: Brain Aneurysm: The Silent Threat You Shouldn’t Ignore, Know The Symptoms