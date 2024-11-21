Is Your Sugar Craving Inherited? Study Links Genetics To Your Sweet Tooth

A new study reveals that your sweet tooth could be genetic. Researchers found that the sucrase-isomaltase gene plays a key role in how our body processes sugars and cravings.

For many people, satisfying sugar cravings is a daily indulgence, but new research suggests that genetics may play a significant role in these cravings. A study led by Dr. Peter Aldiss, Group Leader at the University of Nottingham’s School of Medicine, reveals that our tendency to crave sugary foods may not be solely due to environmental factors or lifestyle choices. Instead, our genetic makeup could be the culprit. This study has brought out the genetic variations that influence how we process and enjoy sugar, particularly sucrose and maltose.

What’s Behind Your Sugar Cravings

The study shows that the sucrase-isomaltase (SI) gene mainly breaks down sucrose, commonly referred to as table sugar, and maltose into other simpler sugars absorbed by our bodies. Once this gene functions properly, we can efficiently digest the sugars. On the other hand, the process can break down when mutations or defects occur in the SI gene, thus altering the amount of sugar we intake and, in some cases, even our preference for sweets.

Many of the people suffering from Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) are reported to have defective SI gene variants more compared to those suffering from the condition. This has led to a number of questions regarding an association that could exist between genetics and digestive health, specifically sugar metabolism.

Genetics And Sugar Preference

Researchers built on this understanding and conducted experiments involving mice that lacked the SI gene entirely. These mice promptly changed their preferences for sweet food so they do not ingest as much sugar. This experiment aided in the validation of the theory that the genetic variation of sugar digestion can actually determine preference in food choices.

Building on this, researchers expanded their study to human populations. In Greenland, where the population is known to consume fewer sucrose-rich foods, the results were clear: people with dysfunctional SI genes were less inclined to eat sugary foods. Conversely, in the UK, where sucrose consumption is higher, individuals with a partially functional SI gene were more likely to indulge in sugar-rich diets.

Health Risks Associated with Over-Sugaring whereas sugar may taste good as a treat, its excessive intake has been linked to many critical diseases. Sugar-rich foods, including sodas, processed snacks, and fast foods, are the significant causes of diabetes and obesity and other chronic diseases, according to Long Island Jewish Medical Center’s Dr. Rifka C. Schulman-Rosenbaum, Director of Inpatient Diabetes.

“These types of foods cause chronic inflammation in the body, which, over time, can lead to a risk for heart disease, liver disease, and even cancer,” she cautions.

This groundbreaking study is a reminder that our genetic makeup plays far greater roles in our health and preferences than we often realize. While it is always important to have a balanced diet, understanding how one’s sugar cravings may be influenced by genetics can thereby serve to help guide healthier choices.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Always consult with your doctor regarding any health concerns.

MUST READ | Johnson & Johnson At Risk After Thousands Claim Cancer Due To Its Talcum Powder