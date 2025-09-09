LIVE TV
Home > Health > New tech tracks blood sodium without needle: Study

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 9, 2025 10:58:08 IST

Washington, DC [US], July 7 (ANI): Scientists have developed a new method to monitor sodium levels in the blood without drawing a single drop.

By combining terahertz radiation and optoacoustic detection, they created a non-invasive system that tracks sodium in real-time, even through the skin. The approach bypasses traditional barriers, such as water interference, and opens up the potential for fast and safe diagnostics in humans.

Accurate measurement of blood sodium is essential for diagnosing and managing conditions such as dehydration, kidney disease and certain neurological and endocrine disorders.

Terahertz radiation, which falls between microwaves and the mid-infrared region of the electromagnetic spectrum, is ideal for biological applications because it is low-energy and non-harmful to tissues, scatters less than near-infrared and visible light and is sensitive to structural and functional biological changes.

“For biomedical applications, terahertz spectroscopy still faces two key challenges: detecting molecules other than water in complex biological samples and penetrating thick tissue layers to enable detection inside the body,” said research team leader Zhen Tian from Tianjin University in China.

“By adding optoacoustic detection, we were able to overcome these challenges and demonstrate the first in vivo detection of ions using terahertz waves. This is an important step toward making terahertz-based techniques practical for clinical use,” added Zhen.

In Optica, the flagship journal of Optica Publishing Group for high-impact research, researchers describe their new multispectral terahertz optoacoustic system and demonstrate that it can be used for non-invasive, long-term monitoring of sodium concentration in live mice without the need for labels.

Preliminary tests performed with human volunteers were also promising.

“With further development, this technology could be used to monitor sodium levels in patients without the need for blood draws,” said Tian.

“The real-time sodium measurements could be used to safely correct imbalances in critical patients while avoiding dangerous neurological complications that can occur when sodium levels rapidly change,” added Tian.

To test their new system, the researchers showed that it could measure increases in blood sodium levels in blood vessels under the skin of living mice on the millisecond timescale for over 30 minutes. These measurements were taken from the ear, with the skin surface cooled to 8 °C to dampen the background optoacoustic signal from water.

The researchers also demonstrated that the terahertz optoacoustic system could quickly distinguish between high and low sodium levels in human blood samples.

Finally, they noninvasively measured sodium ion levels in the blood vessels of the hands of healthy volunteers.

They found that the detected optoacoustic signal from sodium was proportional to the amount of blood flow under the skin surface, even though measurements were collected without any skin cooling.

Although further work is required, these results suggest that the system may be helpful for non-invasive, real-time monitoring.

The researchers say that adapting the system for human use will require identifying suitable detection sites on the human body — such as inside of the mouth — that can tolerate rapid cooling and allow strong signal detection with minimal water background noise.

They are also exploring alternative signal processing methods that might make it possible to suppress water interference without the need for cooling, making the approach more practical for clinical diagnostics. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: bloodsodium-levelstudy

