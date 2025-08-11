Parents Alert: How Digital Overload Is Threatening Kids’ Heart Health, New Study Reveals

A new study conducted by Journal of the American Heart Association has discovered a concerning association between excessive screen-based leisure time and heightened heart health risk in children and adolescents. The study, conducted on more than 1,000 Danish children and teens, cautions that an additional hour of discretionary screen time, a behavior such as scrolling through social media, binge-viewing shows, or playing games, increases cardiometabolic risk. The issue is compounded when children also receive inadequate or evening sleep.

The researchers used two long-term cohorts — COPSAC2010 and COPSAC2000 — to measure waist circumference, blood pressure, cholesterol, triglycerides, and blood glucose in order to derive a composite cardiometabolic risk (CMR) score. They found:

With each additional hour of screen exposure, CMR rose by approximately 0.08 standard deviations in children and 0.13 in teens.

Poor sleep habits, such as reduced or delayed sleep timings, strongly amplified this risk.

Sleep time accounted for around 12% of the connection between screen time and CMR, implying that improved sleep may buffer some of the damage.

Blood tests identified a distinctive “screen time fingerprint” of 37 biomarkers associated with changes in metabolism and increased projected adult heart disease risk.

Although the research is observational and doesn’t establish causation, the dose-response association provides strong evidence that childhood lifestyle factors can have long-term implications for heart health.

Why Indian Parents Should Take Notice

Cardiovascular disease is already a leading cause of death in India, with risk factors often starting in childhood. Between packed school schedules, tuition classes, and digital entertainment, Indian children are spending more time on screens than ever before. Combined with reduced outdoor play and late-night gadget use, this can set the stage for health problems that emerge decades later.

How Parents Can Reduce Screen Time and Protect Their Child’s Heart

Experts point out the answer is not to ban screens entirely but to get a balanced schedule. Here are some easy steps:

Set an example – You should show an example. Cut down your own non-work screen time so your child gets to see good habits demonstrated.

Prioritize outdoor play- Organize daily outdoor play in parks, playgrounds, or open grounds with your children.

Place devices away at meal times and at least an hour before bed.

Encourage quality sleep – Make sure children stick to a regular sleep schedule and receive proper rest.

Do family activities – Substitute screen time with board games, storytelling, or cooking.

ALSO READ: Phone Addiction In Kids: 6 Smart Alternatives Parents Can Use To Break Screen Time Habits