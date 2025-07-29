Home > Health > Rare Case of Foetus Growing in Liver Instead of Womb in Uttar Pradesh Woman

Rare Case of Foetus Growing in Liver Instead of Womb in Uttar Pradesh Woman

A woman from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, was diagnosed with a rare and dangerous condition called intrahepatic ectopic pregnancy, where the foetus grows inside the liver instead of the uterus. This rare type of ectopic pregnancy poses serious health risks due to the liver’s blood vessels and can cause heavy bleeding if not treated carefully.

Pregnancy Check-Up
Pregnancy Check-Up

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: July 29, 2025 05:36:10 IST

When a fertilized egg implants itself within the uterus, where it develops securely into a baby. However, there are times when complications arise, and the egg attaches in another location. This condition is referred to as an ectopic pregnancy.

What Is Intrahepatic Ectopic Pregnancy?

The fallopian tubes are the most typical location for this. However, in extremely uncommon instances, the egg may implant within the liver. This is referred to as an intrahepatic ectopic pregnancy. It is very hazardous because the liver contains many blood vessels and isn’t designed to sustain a pregnancy. If not addressed, it can lead to significant bleeding and various severe health problems. 

UP Woman’s Fetus Discovered Developing in Liver, Not Uterus 

A woman in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh suffered from stomach aches and nausea for several weeks. She consulted physicians, but preliminary examinations didn’t reveal the issue. Upon conducting additional scans, physicians found something astonishing her fetus was developing within her liver, rather than her uterus. 

This kind of pregnancy is exceptionally uncommon. Only a handful of instances have ever been documented globally. Due to the presence of numerous blood vessels in the liver, this situation poses a danger. Any effort to surgically extract the fetus can lead to severe bleeding. 

Doctors are to believe that this might be the first recorded instance of intrahepatic pregnancy in India. The woman is currently receiving intensive medical attention as doctors diligently monitor her condition to prevent complications. 

This situation tells us the necessity of obtaining medical assistance if pregnancy symptoms such as pain or vomiting continue. Occasionally, uncommon and unforeseen events may occur during pregnancy. Timely identification and intervention can save lives. 

Although this condition is not very known to the people, it gives us a reminder of the unpredictability of pregnancy. Healthcare teams should remain vigilant for atypical symptoms and respond promptly. This narrative offers a unique insight into the intricate and fragile nature of pregnancy at times. 

Also Read: What Is Postmenopausal Bleeding and Why Does It Happen?

RELATED News

Anti-Corruption Probe ordered in Barapullah Elevated Road Project: CM Rekha Gupta
Cow Dragged By E-Rickshaw in Madhya Pradesh, Accused Arrested For Animal Cruelty
45-Year-Old Man Shot Dead In Punjabi Bagh While Returning Home From Market, Personal Dispute Suspected
Horoscope Today – July 29, 2025: Daily Predictions
Deion Sanders Opens Up About His Bladder Cancer Battle: Strength and Resilience On and Off the Field

LATEST NEWS

Shooting at Manhattan Office Tower Housing NFL and Financial Firms Leaves at Least 2 Injured
Raksha Bandhan 2025: When To Tie Rakhi, Best Muhurat Timing, And Rituals Explained
Paul Dans Enters Senate Race, Seeks to Oust Lindsey Graham in South Carolina GOP Primary
HollyShorts to Celebrate ‘Minecraft’ Movie Director Jared Hess Alongside David Oyelowo, Katherine McNamara
At Least 3 Dead, Hundreds Evacuated as Flash Floods Batter Romania
Monali Thakur Returns with ‘Ek Baar Phir’, a Song About Love, Loss, and Healing
Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Spark Dating Rumors After Surprise Appearance at Oasis Concert
France Urges EU to Press Israel Over Palestinian Two-State Solution Talks
Trump Administration Probes Duke University Over Alleged Race-Based Selection Practices
Vivo V60 5G Launching In India Soon: Specs, Cameras, Strong Battery And Price Leak Ahead Of August Launch
Rare Case of Foetus Growing in Liver Instead of Womb in Uttar Pradesh Woman

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rare Case of Foetus Growing in Liver Instead of Womb in Uttar Pradesh Woman

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rare Case of Foetus Growing in Liver Instead of Womb in Uttar Pradesh Woman
Rare Case of Foetus Growing in Liver Instead of Womb in Uttar Pradesh Woman
Rare Case of Foetus Growing in Liver Instead of Womb in Uttar Pradesh Woman
Rare Case of Foetus Growing in Liver Instead of Womb in Uttar Pradesh Woman

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?