Top 3 Nighttime Drinks That Naturally Reduce High Morning Blood Pressure Levels Safe

In the case of high blood pressure, it is known that the highest levels are usually found in the morning. However, some nighttime drinks are rich in nitrates, antioxidants, and potassium, which can be helpful to relax blood vessels during the night and thus, lower the readings in the morning. The natural options include beetroot juice, hibiscus tea, and pomegranate juice, which are very beneficial for blood pressure control if taken just before sleep, in conjunction with medication and changing the way of living.​

Beetroot Juice

Beetroot juice is composed mainly of dietary nitrates that, after conversion to nitric oxide in the human body, dilate the blood vessels to wider thus facilitating blood flow and reducing the pressure in a matter of hours. Scientists have recorded the duration of the effect to be as long as 24 hours, which makes drinking a 200-250ml glass of beetroot juice right before going to bed a smart way to get the benefits the next morning with no salt or sugar added. The daily intake of fresh beetroot juice is recommended for optimum absorption, and the systolic reading will likely go down by a few points.​

Hibiscus Tea

Hibiscus tea is a natural ACE inhibitor; it has a long-term impact that leads to an overall reduction of the systolic pressure by as much as 7 points through the daily continuous use. It is advised to prepare 1-2 teaspoons of dried petals in hot water for 5-10 minutes; one can drink a cup at night to take advantage of its bioactive compounds for relaxing during the night. There is research that supports the consumption of 3 cups throughout the day. However, nighttime dosing is more effective in targeting morning spikes.​

Pomegranate Juice

Pomegranate juice is regarded as the one that delivers the most powerful antioxidants, such as punicalagin, which protect the arteries and gradually reduce the systolic and diastolic pressure. The consumption of a 200-250ml serving of unsweetened and fresh juice before sleep promotes the health of the vessels to be calm in the morning. Some trials show that hypertensive patients have not only experienced gradual drops in symptoms but also noticeable drops in conditions when there is consistent intake.​

DISCLAIMER: Consult your health care provider before starting, as these are adjuncts but do not replace treatments. A combined diet and exercise will give you the best results.