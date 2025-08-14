LIVE TV
Home > Health > The Sour Truth About Ketchup: Why That Squeeze Bottle Might Be Sabotaging Your Health

Store-bought ketchup may seem harmless, but just one tablespoon can contain more sugar than a cookie and more salt than fries. Packed with high fructose corn syrup, artificial additives, and preservatives, it offers minimal real tomato nutrition. Over time, it can fuel cravings, bloating, and poor metabolism. Making homemade ketchup from fresh tomatoes is a healthier, gut-friendly alternative.

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: August 14, 2025 18:51:17 IST

Ketchup has long been a staple on dining tables, pairing perfectly with fries, burgers, and snacks. But behind its sweet-tangy charm lies a less appetizing reality, one that could be quietly harming your health.

Just one tablespoon of commercial ketchup often contains more sugar than a cookie and more salt than a serving of fries. That’s before we even peek under the lid at its full ingredient list. Many store-bought brands are loaded with high fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors, preservatives, and even GMO-derived additives. The “tomato” you think you’re eating? It’s often a processed concentrate that’s been heated, stored, and blended until any natural nutrients are long gone.

While labels may still tout the presence of “real tomatoes,” the truth is that the vitamin and antioxidant content is negligible by the time the product reaches your plate. What you’re left with is a mix engineered to appeal to your taste buds but designed to keep you coming back for more, fueling sugar cravings, bloating, and sluggish metabolism.

The trouble is, ketchup is marketed as harmless, even wholesome. But when sugar and salt levels rival those of desserts and fast food, it’s more than just a condiment; it’s a dietary trap. Over time, regular consumption can contribute to weight gain, insulin resistance, and poor gut health.

The solution? Take control by making your ketchup at home. Fresh tomatoes, a dash of vinegar, natural seasonings, and a touch of natural sweetener can create a flavorful, nutrient-rich alternative, without the chemical cocktail.

Your taste buds might still crave that familiar tang, but your body will thank you for skipping the squeeze bottle and choosing real, wholesome ingredients instead.

Tags: homemade ketchup recipeketchup health riskssalt in ketchupsugar in ketchupunhealthy condiments

