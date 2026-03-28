What Is Endometriosis? Experts Warn Not To Normalise Period Pain Leading To Fatigue, Digestive Discomfort And More- Check For Symptoms And Precautions

Endometriosis is often referred to as an “invisible disease” because its symptoms are frequently dismissed or misinterpreted for years. In India, it is not uncommon for women to experience symptoms for nearly 6–8 years before receiving a confirmed diagnosis. One of the key reasons for this delay is that symptoms such as painful periods, fatigue, digestive discomfort, or pelvic pain are often attributed to routine menstrual issues rather than being investigated further.

Another challenge is that endometriosis does not always present in the same way for every woman. While some may experience severe menstrual pain, others may primarily struggle with infertility, chronic pelvic pain, or gastrointestinal symptoms that mimic conditions like irritable bowel syndrome. This variability can make diagnosis complex and requires a high level of clinical suspicion.

Dr. Tripti Raheja, Director – Obstetrics & Gynaecology at the CK Birla Hospital adds, ‘Improving awareness among both women and healthcare providers is critical. Greater access to imaging techniques, early gynecological consultations, and a multidisciplinary approach involving gynecologists, pain specialists, and fertility experts can significantly improve patient outcomes. Recognising symptoms early and moving beyond the belief that severe period pain is simply “normal” is an important step in addressing the growing burden of endometriosis in India.’

Many women grow up hearing that period pain is normal, which often leads them to ignore severe menstrual discomfort. While mild cramps during menstruation are common, intense, recurring pelvic pain may sometimes be a sign of endometriosis, a chronic condition that is increasingly being diagnosed among women in India.

‘Endometriosis occurs when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, often affecting the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and surrounding pelvic structures. This misplaced tissue responds to hormonal changes during the menstrual cycle, leading to inflammation, severe pain, heavy periods, and in some cases, fertility issues. Unfortunately, because menstrual pain is frequently normalized, many women delay seeking medical attention, resulting in a diagnosis that may take several years,’ says Dr. Sakshi Goel, Senior Consultant Obstetrics & Gynecology at Rainbow Children’s Hospital.

Recent clinical observations suggest that greater awareness, improved diagnostic tools, and lifestyle factors such as stress, delayed childbearing, and hormonal changes may be contributing to the rising recognition of endometriosis in India. However, the biggest challenge remains early detection.

Women should be encouraged to seek medical advice if they experience debilitating menstrual pain, pain during intercourse, chronic pelvic pain, or difficulty conceiving. Early diagnosis can help manage symptoms effectively through medication, lifestyle adjustments, or minimally invasive procedures when required.

Breaking the stigma around menstrual health and encouraging open conversations is essential. Period pain that disrupts daily life should never be ignored, and timely consultation with a healthcare professional can significantly improve quality of life and reproductive health outcomes.

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