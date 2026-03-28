LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jeffrey Epstein DOGE Trump Musk fallout Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Jeffrey Epstein DOGE Trump Musk fallout Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Jeffrey Epstein DOGE Trump Musk fallout Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Jeffrey Epstein DOGE Trump Musk fallout Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jeffrey Epstein DOGE Trump Musk fallout Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Jeffrey Epstein DOGE Trump Musk fallout Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Jeffrey Epstein DOGE Trump Musk fallout Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Jeffrey Epstein DOGE Trump Musk fallout Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity
LIVE TV
Home > Health News > What Is Endometriosis? Experts Warn Not To Normalise Period Pain Leading To Fatigue, Digestive Discomfort And More- Check For Symptoms And Precautions

What Is Endometriosis? Experts Warn Not To Normalise Period Pain Leading To Fatigue, Digestive Discomfort And More- Check For Symptoms And Precautions

Endometriosis is often referred to as an “invisible disease” because its symptoms are frequently dismissed or misinterpreted for years. In India, it is not uncommon for women to experience symptoms for nearly 6–8 years before receiving a confirmed diagnosis

What Is Endometriosis? Experts Warn Not To Normalise Period Pain (Photo: freepik)
What Is Endometriosis? Experts Warn Not To Normalise Period Pain (Photo: freepik)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 28, 2026 19:11:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Is Endometriosis? Experts Warn Not To Normalise Period Pain Leading To Fatigue, Digestive Discomfort And More- Check For Symptoms And Precautions

Endometriosis is often referred to as an “invisible disease” because its symptoms are frequently dismissed or misinterpreted for years. In India, it is not uncommon for women to experience symptoms for nearly 6–8 years before receiving a confirmed diagnosis. One of the key reasons for this delay is that symptoms such as painful periods, fatigue, digestive discomfort, or pelvic pain are often attributed to routine menstrual issues rather than being investigated further.

Another challenge is that endometriosis does not always present in the same way for every woman. While some may experience severe menstrual pain, others may primarily struggle with infertility, chronic pelvic pain, or gastrointestinal symptoms that mimic conditions like irritable bowel syndrome. This variability can make diagnosis complex and requires a high level of clinical suspicion.

Dr. Tripti Raheja, Director – Obstetrics & Gynaecology at the CK Birla Hospital adds, ‘Improving awareness among both women and healthcare providers is critical. Greater access to imaging techniques, early gynecological consultations, and a multidisciplinary approach involving gynecologists, pain specialists, and fertility experts can significantly improve patient outcomes. Recognising symptoms early and moving beyond the belief that severe period pain is simply “normal” is an important step in addressing the growing burden of endometriosis in India.’

You Might Be Interested In

Many women grow up hearing that period pain is normal, which often leads them to ignore severe menstrual discomfort. While mild cramps during menstruation are common, intense, recurring pelvic pain may sometimes be a sign of endometriosis, a chronic condition that is increasingly being diagnosed among women in India.

‘Endometriosis occurs when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, often affecting the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and surrounding pelvic structures. This misplaced tissue responds to hormonal changes during the menstrual cycle, leading to inflammation, severe pain, heavy periods, and in some cases, fertility issues. Unfortunately, because menstrual pain is frequently normalized, many women delay seeking medical attention, resulting in a diagnosis that may take several years,’ says Dr. Sakshi Goel, Senior Consultant Obstetrics & Gynecology at Rainbow Children’s Hospital.

Recent clinical observations suggest that greater awareness, improved diagnostic tools, and lifestyle factors such as stress, delayed childbearing, and hormonal changes may be contributing to the rising recognition of endometriosis in India. However, the biggest challenge remains early detection.

Women should be encouraged to seek medical advice if they experience debilitating menstrual pain, pain during intercourse, chronic pelvic pain, or difficulty conceiving. Early diagnosis can help manage symptoms effectively through medication, lifestyle adjustments, or minimally invasive procedures when required.

Breaking the stigma around menstrual health and encouraging open conversations is essential. Period pain that disrupts daily life should never be ignored, and timely consultation with a healthcare professional can significantly improve quality of life and reproductive health outcomes.

ALSO READ:  Weekly Tarot Readings For March 30- April 5: Check What Cards Hold For Your COMING Week, Money Stability, Love Life And Health Predictions

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Endometriosisperiod crampsPeriod Pain

RELATED News

What Is White Plague? TB Is Deadlier Than COVID Claiming 1M+ Lives Every Year Globally- Check Symptoms, Treatment And Precautions Of The Disease Rising In US

What Is The ‘Cicada’ COVID Variant? Highly Mutated Strain Spreads Globally, Should India Be Concerned

Are Regular Doses Of Metformin Harmful? This Widely-Used Diabetes Drug Not Only Impacts Your Blood Sugar Level But Also Affects Your Brain, Here’s What You Need To Know

5 Common Eye Accidents You Deal With At Home Accidentally- Expert Reveals What To Do Immediately If Your Eyes Start Troubling

Passive Euthanasia vs Active Euthanasia Explained As Harish Rana’s Landmark Case In India Comes To An End After 13 Years Of Life In Coma

LATEST NEWS

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026: Who Is Salil Arora? SunRisers Hyderabad Hand Debut After 23-Year-Old’s SMAT 2025-26 Heroics

Did White House Phone Number Show ‘Epstein Island’ Tag On Android Devices? Here’s What Happened As Google Rushes To Fix The Glitch

‘Remember Breaking Down All Alone’: Sacred Games Fame Rajshri Deshpande Recalls Having No Strength During Breast Cancer Diagnosis As She Dealt With Unbearable Pain

What Is Endometriosis? Experts Warn Not To Normalise Period Pain Leading To Fatigue, Digestive Discomfort And More- Check For Symptoms And Precautions

Yo Yo Honey Singh Mumbai Concert Tonight: Complete Metro Routes, Entry Timings, Ticket Prices & Travel Guide You Need To Know

India Rejects NYT Claim: MEA Says No Elon Musk in PM Modi–Donald Trump Call on West Asia Conflict

Dhurandhar 2 VIRAL Video: People Of Lyari Demand ₹500 Crore From Aditya Dhar Says ‘We Don’t Have Good Roads Here’

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 1 Bengaluru vs Hyderabad Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; M Chinnaswamy, Bengaluru Pitch Report

No Seat For Mano Thangaraj: Why Did DMK Deny Crucial Ticket To Minister? Inside MK Stalin’s BIG Call Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

‘People Of Bengal Have Now Understood’: Amit Shah Accuses Mamata Banerjee Of Playing ‘Victim Card’ As BJP Releases Chargesheet Against TMC in Kolkata

What Is Endometriosis? Experts Warn Not To Normalise Period Pain Leading To Fatigue, Digestive Discomfort And More- Check For Symptoms And Precautions

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is Endometriosis? Experts Warn Not To Normalise Period Pain Leading To Fatigue, Digestive Discomfort And More- Check For Symptoms And Precautions

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is Endometriosis? Experts Warn Not To Normalise Period Pain Leading To Fatigue, Digestive Discomfort And More- Check For Symptoms And Precautions
What Is Endometriosis? Experts Warn Not To Normalise Period Pain Leading To Fatigue, Digestive Discomfort And More- Check For Symptoms And Precautions
What Is Endometriosis? Experts Warn Not To Normalise Period Pain Leading To Fatigue, Digestive Discomfort And More- Check For Symptoms And Precautions
What Is Endometriosis? Experts Warn Not To Normalise Period Pain Leading To Fatigue, Digestive Discomfort And More- Check For Symptoms And Precautions

QUICK LINKS