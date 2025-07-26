Home > Health > What Is Liposuction ? Is It Safe For Weight Loss ?

What Is Liposuction ? Is It Safe For Weight Loss ?

Liposuction can remove the excessive fat from the body but the experts and other medical portals don't refer to it as the complete weight loss option.

July 26, 2025

It is quite normal for people to maintain a youthful physique and it has only exacerbated with time with the rise of social media. Many people are not able to achieve a well-toned body even with a disciplined routine involving a balanced diet and regular exercise. Due to this reason, they take the help of techniques like liposuction which removes the stubborn fat deposits that are not eliminated by diet and exercise. Many celebrities are also using technique to shed the extra kilos of weight from their body. Despite this positive outcome of liposuction, some have questioned that whether this technique is safe for weight loss or not. This article delves deeper into this question. 

Liposuction is not a complete body weight-loss method

As per Cleveland Clinic portal, Liposuction is not a solution for weight-loss and also doesn’t treat excess weight or obesity. People mostly choose to have a liposuction procedure to remove unwanted fat from certain parts of their body. Liposuction isn’t a full-body weight-loss method. Despite undergoing the surgical procedure. the fat can regrow on the body of the patient from where it was removed. Also, one should remember that there are some painful risks associated with liposuction like bleeding, skin discolouration, skin infection, swelling and others. 

Do experts consider liposuction a weight reducing option?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rajat Gupta, Delhi-based board-certified Plastic Surgeon and Founder of RG Aesthetics said that liposuction is not an option for reducing the weight. The doctor added that this process is intended to target troublesome fat deposits that are not removed with diet and exercise. According to Dr Rajat, this is a step towards self-improvement and confidence but cautioned that liposuction has its share of risks like any other surgical procedure. The doctor said that a skilled surgeon knows how to minimize these aftereffects.

