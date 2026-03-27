What Is White Plague? TB Is Deadlier Than COVID Claiming 1M+ Lives Every Year Globally- Check Symptoms, Treatment And Precautions Of The Disease Rising In US

The ‘White Plague’ is an old name for Tuberculosis (TB), a contagious bacterial infection that mainly attacks the lungs. The term dates back centuries, when patients often appeared pale and frail due to the illness. Despite major medical progress, TB continues to rank among the world’s deadliest infectious diseases, even exceeding COVID-19 in long-term global fatalities.

In recent years, this age-old disease has shown worrying signs of resurgence. After briefly being overshadowed by COVID-19 during the pandemic, TB once again became the leading infectious killer worldwide in 2023. Reports, including those from the New York Post, suggest that this upward trend is also visible in the United States. Although overall case numbers remain relatively low, infections have been rising steadily since 2020—reversing nearly 30 years of consistent decline and sparking renewed public health concerns.

Provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicate that 10,260 TB cases were reported across the US in 2025, with New York alone accounting for 967 cases. However, experts caution that the actual figures could be higher, as TB symptoms are often mistaken for common respiratory illnesses like the flu or RSV, leading to delays in diagnosis and treatment.

TB Is Deadlier Than COVID

Health specialists warn that such delays can be dangerous. Undetected TB has more time to spread, while incomplete or late treatment increases the risk of antibiotic resistance—making the infection far harder to cure. Although TB primarily affects the lungs, it can also damage other organs such as the kidneys, spine, or brain. The disease spreads through airborne droplets released when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or even speaks. Importantly, not everyone infected develops symptoms or becomes contagious.

Symptoms And Treatment For White Plague

Globally, TB claims around 1.6 million lives each year—more than the combined deaths from HIV/AIDS and malaria. Symptoms of active TB vary depending on the affected area but commonly include fever, chills, night sweats, weight loss, fatigue, weakness, and loss of appetite. When the lungs are involved—the most common form—symptoms typically develop gradually, including a persistent cough, chest pain, and in severe cases, coughing up blood or mucus.

The good news is that TB is treatable. However, unlike many infections, it requires a prolonged course of antibiotics—usually a combination taken consistently for six to nine months—to fully eliminate the bacteria and prevent relapse or drug resistance. In countries like the US, early detection remains the most effective defense. Identifying and treating latent TB infections before they become active is key to stopping its spread and reducing its impact.

Key Precautions to Prevent TB

1. Avoid Close Contact with Active TB Patients

TB spreads through the air (coughing, sneezing, talking).

Limit time in close, enclosed spaces with infected individuals—especially if they’re untreated.

2. Use Masks & Practice Respiratory Hygiene

Wear a mask in crowded or poorly ventilated places.

Cover your mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing.

Dispose of tissues properly and wash hands immediately.

3. Ensure Good Ventilation

Keep windows open at home and work.

Sunlight and fresh air reduce TB bacteria survival.

4. Maintain Good Hygiene

Wash hands frequently with soap.

Avoid sharing personal items like utensils, towels, or toothbrushes.

5. Boost Your Immunity

A strong immune system lowers your risk of developing active TB:

Eat a balanced diet (protein, fruits, vegetables)

Get enough sleep

Exercise regularly

Manage stress

6. Get Vaccinated (BCG Vaccine)

The BCG vaccine is given in many countries (including India), especially to children, to protect against severe TB forms.

7. Early Testing & Treatment

Get tested if you have symptoms like:

Persistent cough (2+ weeks)

Fever, night sweats

Weight loss

Complete the full course of TB medication if diagnosed—stopping midway can make it drug-resistant.

8. Avoid Risk Factors

Smoking and alcohol weaken lung defenses.

Manage conditions like diabetes or HIV, which increase TB risk.

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