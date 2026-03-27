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Home > Entertainment News > Dhurandhar Star Ranveer Singh Recalls Casting Couch Incident That Jolted Him, Says He Was Asked, “Just Let Me Touch It—Okay, I Will Only See It.”

Dhurandhar Star Ranveer Singh Recalls Casting Couch Incident That Jolted Him, Says He Was Asked, “Just Let Me Touch It—Okay, I Will Only See It.”

He recalled putting together a carefully crafted portfolio to impress a casting agent, determined that it wouldn’t be dismissed—especially given his prior experience as an assistant director. However, the agent didn’t even glance at it, making it evident he had other intentions.

Ranveer Singh (Photo: IG)
Ranveer Singh (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 27, 2026 12:27:14 IST

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Dhurandhar Star Ranveer Singh Recalls Casting Couch Incident That Jolted Him, Says He Was Asked, “Just Let Me Touch It—Okay, I Will Only See It.”

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been creating a massive buzz at the box office. The actor—who has consistently showcased his versatility over the past decade—had once revealed in an earlier interview that he personally encountered the casting couch during his struggling days. That conversation has resurfaced as he continues to dominate headlines.

What Ranveer Singh Revealed About the Casting Couch

In a throwback interview with NDTV, Ranveer stated that the casting couch is very much a reality in the Hindi film industry, adding that he had experienced it firsthand.

He recalled putting together a carefully crafted portfolio to impress a casting agent, determined that it wouldn’t be dismissed—especially given his prior experience as an assistant director. However, the agent didn’t even glance at it, making it evident he had other intentions.

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Ranveer later realised what truly interested the agent. The man allegedly suggested that being “smart” and “sexy” was the key to getting ahead, hinting at inappropriate expectations in exchange for opportunities.

Shocked by the blatant proposition, Ranveer said he attempted to deflect the situation. He revealed that the agent kept lowering his demands—from inappropriate physical contact to merely asking to “see”—but Ranveer firmly refused and walked away. He described the man as behaving like a “jilted lover” after being turned down.

The actor also noted that he later came to know that the same individual had acted inappropriately with several other aspiring actors.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its phenomenal run at the box office. The film crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark globally within just seven days—matching the recent milestone achieved by Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule.

However, it has surged ahead in the Hindi market, surpassing Pushpa 2’s first-week Hindi net collection of ₹425 crore. In comparison, Dhurandhar 2 raked in an impressive ₹546.04 crore (net) in its opening week.

Strong performance across mass circuits, along with solid occupancy in urban centres, has fueled its record-breaking run, as reported by Sacnilk.

In the film, Ranveer takes on dual roles—Jaskirat Singh Rangi and Hamza Ali Mazari. The narrative follows how Rangi shapes Mazari into a lethal operative, tasked by the Indian government to dismantle ISI-backed terror networks operating globally.

ALSO READ:  Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh’s Spy-Thriller Nears Rs 1100 Crore, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Becomes Unstoppable In Theatres

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Dhurandhar Star Ranveer Singh Recalls Casting Couch Incident That Jolted Him, Says He Was Asked, “Just Let Me Touch It—Okay, I Will Only See It.”

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Dhurandhar Star Ranveer Singh Recalls Casting Couch Incident That Jolted Him, Says He Was Asked, “Just Let Me Touch It—Okay, I Will Only See It.”

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Dhurandhar Star Ranveer Singh Recalls Casting Couch Incident That Jolted Him, Says He Was Asked, “Just Let Me Touch It—Okay, I Will Only See It.”
Dhurandhar Star Ranveer Singh Recalls Casting Couch Incident That Jolted Him, Says He Was Asked, “Just Let Me Touch It—Okay, I Will Only See It.”
Dhurandhar Star Ranveer Singh Recalls Casting Couch Incident That Jolted Him, Says He Was Asked, “Just Let Me Touch It—Okay, I Will Only See It.”
Dhurandhar Star Ranveer Singh Recalls Casting Couch Incident That Jolted Him, Says He Was Asked, “Just Let Me Touch It—Okay, I Will Only See It.”

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