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Home > Entertainment News > Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh’s Spy-Thriller Nears Rs 1100 Crore, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Becomes Unstoppable In Theatres

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh’s Spy-Thriller Nears Rs 1100 Crore, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Becomes Unstoppable In Theatres

Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its phenomenal box office streak, emerging as the sixth highest-grossing Indian film ever. The Aditya Dhar directorial, starring Ranveer Singh, is among the fastest Bollywood films to near ₹1100 crore mark worldwide, setting new benchmarks.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9 (Photo: X)
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9 (Photo: X)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 27, 2026 11:19:16 IST

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh’s Spy-Thriller Nears Rs 1100 Crore, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Becomes Unstoppable In Theatres

Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its phenomenal box office streak, emerging as the sixth highest-grossing Indian film ever. The Aditya Dhar directorial, starring Ranveer Singh, is among the fastest Bollywood films to surpass the ₹1000 crore mark worldwide, setting new benchmarks.

Since its release on March 19, the film has impacted the release plans of several big-ticket projects, including Yash’s Toxic, and is expected to pose strong competition to Akshay Kumar’s Bhoot Bangla, which the actor describes as a family entertainer.

The film has also recorded the highest first-week earnings, collecting ₹624 crore in India and crossing ₹1000 crore globally. It opened with a massive ₹100 crore on its first day in India. As per Sacnilk, it earned ₹48.75 crore on Day 7, followed by a slight rise of nearly 2% to ₹49.7 crore on Day 8.

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Although the number of shows dipped below 20,000 and overall occupancy fell to 28.4%, the Hindi version alone contributed nearly ₹50 crore, making it the top performer. Meanwhile, the Telugu version—despite a delayed release during paid previews—added ₹2.5 crore, taking the franchise’s worldwide total to ₹1067 crore.

Entering its second weekend, Dhurandhar 2 continues to draw packed theatres and strong advance bookings across major cities. Trade analysts predict it will soon cross the ₹700 crore mark domestically, further cementing its blockbuster status.

The film’s massive success is credited not only to Ranveer Singh but also to its ensemble cast, including R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and veteran Rakesh Bedi. Backed by Dhar’s high-energy direction and large-scale action sequences, the film delivers a gripping cinematic experience.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film’s performance is backed by high occupancy, positive audience response, and a strong opening weekend. Its steady pace through the week has helped it stay ahead of most recent releases.

With no major drop in collections and strong traction globally, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to cross the ₹1100 crore milestone soon, cementing its place among the biggest box office hits in recent years.

ALSO READ:  Ram Charan And Janhvi Kapoor’s Peddi: Release Date, Trailer Overview, Star Cast, Plot, Storyline & Music by AR Rahman – Everything You Need to Know

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Tags: Aditya Dhardhurandhar 2Dhurandhar 2 box office collectionDhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9home-hero-pos-12ranveer singh

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh’s Spy-Thriller Nears Rs 1100 Crore, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Becomes Unstoppable In Theatres

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh’s Spy-Thriller Nears Rs 1100 Crore, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Becomes Unstoppable In Theatres

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh’s Spy-Thriller Nears Rs 1100 Crore, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Becomes Unstoppable In Theatres
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh’s Spy-Thriller Nears Rs 1100 Crore, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Becomes Unstoppable In Theatres
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh’s Spy-Thriller Nears Rs 1100 Crore, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Becomes Unstoppable In Theatres
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh’s Spy-Thriller Nears Rs 1100 Crore, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Becomes Unstoppable In Theatres

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