Home > Health > What Not To Do When You Have A Cold- Everyday Mistakes That Prolong Your Illness

Dealing with a cold may seem simple, but small mistakes can make recovery slower and more uncomfortable. Ignoring rest, missing antibiotic, skipping fluids, overusing quick remedies, and neglecting proper nutrition are habits to avoid. By giving the body enough care and focusing on natural recovery methods, symptoms ease more quickly and immunity practices stronger. Choosing healthier practices ensure faster healing, prevents complications, and keeps the cold from disrupting daily life longer than necessary.

Published By: Akriti Kaul
Published: August 28, 2025 16:18:44 IST

Catching a cold is something almost everyone experiences, but the way we handle it often makes a big difference in recovery. While rest, hydration, and good nutrition are important, many of us unknowingly follow habits that slow down healing. From rushing to antibiotics and skipping meals to overusing quick-relief remedies, these mistakes can worsen symptoms and prolong discomfort. Understanding what not to do when sick is just as important as knowing the right treatments. Avoiding common errors can help the body fight off infection more effectively and ensure a smoother recovery.

Things we shouldn’t do:-

1. Ignoring Proper Rest: Many people continue with their busy schedules even when sick, believing a cold is too minor to stop daily work. However, the body needs extra rest to direct energy towards recovery. Without enough sleep and downtime, the immune system weakens, symptoms linger, and the illness can worsen.

2. Overusing Antibiotics: A common mistakes during a cold is rushing to antibiotics. Since colds are viral, antibiotics are rarely effective. Misusing them not only causes side effects but also leads to antibiotic resistance, making future infections harder to treat. Instead, natural recovery methods like fluids, rest, and mild medication for symptoms are safer.

3. Skipping Hydration: When sick, people often forget to drink enough fluids. Dehydration makes colds harder to bear, causing dry throat, headaches, and fatigue. Drinking plenty of water, warm teas, and clear soups helps flush out toxins and soothes irritation. Hydration also thins mucus, easing congestion and promoting quicker healing. 

4. Excessive Use Of Nasal Sprays: Nasal sprays provide quick relief from congestion, but using them too frequently can cause rebound effects, making the nose even more blocked once the spray wears off. This creates dependency and worsens discomfort. Natural alternatives like steam inhalation, saline rinses, or a humidifier provide safer relief without long term side effects.

5. Neglecting Nutritious Food: Loss of appetite is common during a cold, but skipping meals slows down recovery. Nutritious foods rich in vitamin C, zinc, and antioxidants are vital for building immunity. Soups, fruits, and vegetables are gentle on the stomach while providing strength. Eating poorly leaves the body weaker and prolongs sickness.

Conclusion – 

Avoiding these things may help a person to recover more faster and get back to their routine as soon as possible. All these 5 things mentioned above are the wrong habits that we should avoid.

Tags: cold fevernasal spray

