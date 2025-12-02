LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bjp balochistan indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bjp balochistan indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bjp balochistan indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bjp balochistan indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bjp balochistan indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bjp balochistan indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bjp balochistan indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bjp balochistan indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity
LIVE TV
Home > Health > What These 7 Sleep Behaviours Reveal About Your Nervous System

What These 7 Sleep Behaviours Reveal About Your Nervous System

Sleeping behavior: Sleep patterns can offer important clues about how well your nervous system is functioning. Experts say that when the body’s cortisol levels, circadian rhythm, or stress-response systems fall out of balance, the effects often show up during sleep. Common behaviours such as waking up sweating, teeth grinding, nightmares, or frequent wake-ups may indicate that the body is stuck in a heightened “fight-or-flight” mode, even during rest.

What These 7 Sleep Behaviours Reveal About Your Nervous System (Picture Credit: AI)
What These 7 Sleep Behaviours Reveal About Your Nervous System (Picture Credit: AI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 2, 2025 17:19:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What These 7 Sleep Behaviours Reveal About Your Nervous System

Sleeping behavior: Sleep patterns can offer important clues about how well your nervous system is functioning. Experts say that when the body’s cortisol levels, circadian rhythm, or stress-response systems fall out of balance, the effects often show up during sleep. Common behaviours such as waking up sweating, teeth grinding, nightmares, or frequent wake-ups may indicate that the body is stuck in a heightened “fight-or-flight” mode, even during rest.

Other signs, including difficulty falling asleep, sleep talking, or restless limb positions, can also reflect emotional strain, gut imbalances, or fluctuations in blood sugar. In contrast, long, uninterrupted sleep usually suggests stronger parasympathetic activity, the part of the nervous system responsible for calmness, recovery and repair.

What Your Sleep Behaviours May Be Signalling

1. Waking up sweaty

Your body is trying to cool itself down as cortisol and adrenaline surge during the night.

2. Frequent nightmares

High stress chemicals may be disrupting REM cycles, overstimulating the brain.

3. Sleeping with “T-Rex arms”

Curled, protective arm positions indicate the nervous system is still on alert.

4. Sleep talking

Your brain continues processing emotions because the body hasn’t fully relaxed into deep sleep.

5. Sleepwalking

A hyper-alert stress response may cause the body to move even when the mind is at rest.

6. Waking up multiple times

Night-time cortisol spikes or gut imbalances can trigger sudden awakenings.

7. Difficulty falling asleep

A flipped cortisol rhythm keeps the brain active when it should be winding down. In contrast, long, uninterrupted sleep often reflects strong parasympathetic activity, meaning the body finally feels safe enough to rest, repair and reset.

How to Regulate Your Nervous System for Better Sleep

  • Breathing and relaxation techniques
  • Slow diaphragmatic breathing activates the vagus nerve, easing the body into a parasympathetic state.
  • Cold exposure like splashing cold water on the face can reset the nervous system.
  • Grounding techniques such as barefoot walking or focusing on sensory details help reduce arousal.
  • Vagal nerve stimulation
  • Humming, singing or gargling stimulates the vagus nerve, supporting emotional regulation and deeper rest.
  • Lifestyle fundamentals
  • Maintain consistent sleep schedules
  • Limit screens before bed
  • Establish a calming night-time routine
  • Eat balanced meals to stabilise blood sugar
  • Prioritise regular physical activity

(DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from public sources and experts. Make sure to check with your healthcare provider before adopting any new routine)

ALSO READ: Here’s What Happens To Your Body When You Eat A Banana First Thing In The Morning

First published on: Dec 2, 2025 5:19 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: body cortisol levelnervous systemsleepSleep patternSleeping behavior

RELATED News

100-Year-Old Gynaecologist Decides To Donate Her Entire Life Savings Of Rs 3.4 Crore To AIIMS Bhubaneswar; Meet Dr Lakshmi Bai

In a Time of Toxic Air and Tainted Food, Haldiva India Calls Attention to a Quiet Crisis

Delhi Crime Series Actor Shefali Shah Opens Up On ‘Imposter Syndrome’: What It Is, How To Recognize, And Celebrities Who Opened Up About It

Paneer vs Eggs vs Chicken: Highest Protein, Best Absorption & Muscle Growth

How Pollution Fuels India’s Obesity Menace And Diabetes – Based On A New Study

LATEST NEWS

Imran Khan News: Former Pakistan PM’s Sister To Meet Him In Jail After Recent Death Rumours

Meet Hannah Schmitz, ‘Lady Luck’ Behind Max Verstappen’s Qatar GP 2025 Win, Works Behind The Scenes Of Red Bull’s…

What These 7 Sleep Behaviours Reveal About Your Nervous System

IRCTC Provides Big Travel Update For Passengers, Reveals Smart Way To Order Food During Train Journey

Did The 19-Minute MMS Video Girl Commit Suicide After Getting Brutally Trolled? New Video Sends Shocker But Here’s The Truth

Maharashtra Shocker: Nanded Man Killed by Girlfriend’s Family, Was Earlier Seen Joyfully Dancing With Her Father in Old Video

Vladimir Putin India Visit: Indians To Get Visa-Free Entry To Russia Soon? Here’s What We Know

Sanchar Saathi Row Explodes: Why the Tech Giant Apple Won’t Install India’s Mandatory Sanchar Saathi App

Vivo X300, X300 Pro Launched In India With Dimensity 9500 SoC; Check Price, Features And Sale Deals

Ashes 2025: England Announce Playing XI Ahead of Gabba Test, Key Player Injured

What These 7 Sleep Behaviours Reveal About Your Nervous System

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What These 7 Sleep Behaviours Reveal About Your Nervous System

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What These 7 Sleep Behaviours Reveal About Your Nervous System
What These 7 Sleep Behaviours Reveal About Your Nervous System
What These 7 Sleep Behaviours Reveal About Your Nervous System
What These 7 Sleep Behaviours Reveal About Your Nervous System

QUICK LINKS