What These 7 Sleep Behaviours Reveal About Your Nervous System

Sleeping behavior: Sleep patterns can offer important clues about how well your nervous system is functioning. Experts say that when the body’s cortisol levels, circadian rhythm, or stress-response systems fall out of balance, the effects often show up during sleep. Common behaviours such as waking up sweating, teeth grinding, nightmares, or frequent wake-ups may indicate that the body is stuck in a heightened “fight-or-flight” mode, even during rest.

Other signs, including difficulty falling asleep, sleep talking, or restless limb positions, can also reflect emotional strain, gut imbalances, or fluctuations in blood sugar. In contrast, long, uninterrupted sleep usually suggests stronger parasympathetic activity, the part of the nervous system responsible for calmness, recovery and repair.

What Your Sleep Behaviours May Be Signalling

1. Waking up sweaty

Your body is trying to cool itself down as cortisol and adrenaline surge during the night.

2. Frequent nightmares

High stress chemicals may be disrupting REM cycles, overstimulating the brain.

3. Sleeping with “T-Rex arms”

Curled, protective arm positions indicate the nervous system is still on alert.

4. Sleep talking

Your brain continues processing emotions because the body hasn’t fully relaxed into deep sleep.

5. Sleepwalking

A hyper-alert stress response may cause the body to move even when the mind is at rest.

6. Waking up multiple times

Night-time cortisol spikes or gut imbalances can trigger sudden awakenings.

7. Difficulty falling asleep

A flipped cortisol rhythm keeps the brain active when it should be winding down. In contrast, long, uninterrupted sleep often reflects strong parasympathetic activity, meaning the body finally feels safe enough to rest, repair and reset.

How to Regulate Your Nervous System for Better Sleep

Breathing and relaxation techniques

Slow diaphragmatic breathing activates the vagus nerve, easing the body into a parasympathetic state.

Cold exposure like splashing cold water on the face can reset the nervous system.

Grounding techniques such as barefoot walking or focusing on sensory details help reduce arousal.

Vagal nerve stimulation

Humming, singing or gargling stimulates the vagus nerve, supporting emotional regulation and deeper rest.

Lifestyle fundamentals

Maintain consistent sleep schedules

Limit screens before bed

Establish a calming night-time routine

Eat balanced meals to stabilise blood sugar

Prioritise regular physical activity

(DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from public sources and experts. Make sure to check with your healthcare provider before adopting any new routine)

