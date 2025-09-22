LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Blake Lively celebrates 18 years of 'Gossip Girl', drops rare BTS with Michelle Trachtenberg, Penn Badgley and others

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 22, 2025 13:15:07 IST

Los Angeles [US], September 22 (ANI): Hollywood star Blake Lively is celebrating 18 years of her popular teen drama, ‘Gossip Girl’.

Taking to her Instagram, Blake shared a carousel of pictures from the days of working on the show, also featuring her co-actors and other team members. Multiple pictures show the actor hugging her on-screen best friend Leighton Meester, who played Blair Waldorf.

Others show Blake with the late Michelle Trachtenberg, Penn Badgley, Ed Westwick, and Chace Crawford among others.

 
 
 
 
 
“the summer gossip girl turned 18…This show was my college. It was my education, my social life, my hardwork, my late nights and early mornings, my teacher. New York City and Silvercup Studios (& sometimes. Paris was my campus for SIX years. So many memories. What. A. Decade. What a University,” the actor wrote in her caption.

The post quickly reached ‘Gossip Girl’ fans across social media platforms as they got nostalgic, remembering how the show created a cultural phenomenon.

One wrote, “So many memories… so much fun,” while another added, “so precious omg.”

The Gossip Girl began in 2007 and concluded in 2012, running for 121 episodes. The show featured Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Ed Westwick, Chace Crawford, Kelly Rutherford, Matthew Settle and Jessica Szohr in the lead roles.

It followed a group of wealthy New York teens whose scandalous lifestyles are repeatedly disrupted by an anonymous blogger known only as Gossip Girl, reported Variety.’

On the work front for Blake Lively, the actor will soon lead the upcoming action-romantic comedy titled ‘The Survival List’, marking her first theatrical project following a legal dispute with director Justin Baldoni over the film ‘It Ends With Us.”

Lively sued Baldoni for sexual harassment and retaliation, alleging that the makers launched a smear campaign against her after she complained about the conditions on the film’s set.

Baldoni also filed a defamation suit against Lively, which was later dismissed. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

