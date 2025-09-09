LIVE TV
Enviromental activist David Suzuki biopic in works, makers to introduce project at TIFF 2025

Enviromental activist David Suzuki biopic in works, makers to introduce project at TIFF 2025

Enviromental activist David Suzuki biopic in works, makers to introduce project at TIFF 2025

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 9, 2025 02:30:09 IST

Toronto [Canada], September 8 (ANI): Canadian scientist and internationally decorated environmental activist David Suzuki’s new feature biopic is in the works, reported Variety.

The feature biopic is produced by Serge Noel under the banner of Possibles Media. Noel also co-produced the critically acclaimed film ‘Stereo Girls’, as per the outlet.

The screenplay of the movie is written by Maria Camila Arias, who also co-wrote San Sebastian’s ‘The Kings of the World’.

According to Variety, Serge Noel and Maria Camilia Arias are in Toronto introducing the project to potential collaborators and partners in town for the Toronto Film Festival.

Christian Simoneau, Hugo Alarie-Blondin and Stephane Laporte are serving as executive producers of the documentary, which is tentatively titled ‘Among the Uprising Trees,’ reported Variety.

Suzuki was the subject of the 2010 NFB documentary ‘Force of Nature’ by the Canadian filmmaker Sturla Gunnarsson, which won the People’s Choice Award for Documentaries at the Toronto Festival that year.

According to Variety, the new biopic will recount Suzuki’s childhood and key personal and public events that shaped his path as an environmental activist.

“What impressed me most when talking to Suzuki about potential angles is his connection to his father, who inspired his love of nature and the outdoors and pushed him to stay true to what he believes,” Noël told Variety on Saturday.

“Suzuki has a complex relationship to authority in Canada that comes from both his strong connection to the land and a sentiment of rejection from his family’s experience of internment,” added Noel as quoted by Variety.

Noël has produced numerous features, documentaries, and television series. In addition to ‘Stereo Girls,’ his Cannes and Venice premiering films include ‘Fatima,’ ‘Early Winter’, and ‘It Must Be Heaven.’

The Suzuki biopic producers hope to shoot in late 2026 or early 2027, with a theatrical release in late 2027 or early 2028, reported Variety. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Enviromental activist David Suzuki biopic in works, makers to introduce project at TIFF 2025

