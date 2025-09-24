LIVE TV
"I'm very excited": Regina Hall teases Brenda's return in 'Scary Movie 6'

"I'm very excited": Regina Hall teases Brenda's return in 'Scary Movie 6'

"I'm very excited": Regina Hall teases Brenda's return in 'Scary Movie 6'

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 24, 2025 10:14:07 IST

Washington DC [US], September 24 (ANI): Regina Hall is returning as Brenda in the upcoming ‘Scary Movie 6′, a sequel to Marlon and Shawn Wayans’ horror spoof franchise, reported People.

The 54-year-old actress teased fans about her character Brenda’s return in the upcoming Scary Movie 6 during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. “I’m very excited to see where Brenda will be,” Hall said. “I don’t know if I have high hopes for Brenda in life. I don’t know where Brenda made it to. But I’m excited to see where she is.”

The sixth instalment of the horror spoof franchise was announced in October 2024 by Marlon Wayans, who, along with his brother Shawn Wayans, co-wrote and starred in the series. Keenen Wayans, director of the first two films in 2000, returns as a producer for the Michael Tiddes-directed sequel, as per the outlet.

In August, Hall and Anna Faris, along with Regina Hall, were confirmed to be back on board as their beloved characters, Cindy and Brenda, after sitting out the fifth film, which was released in 2013.

“I’m really excited to work with the rest of the cast,” Hall told Hudson, alongside her One Battle After Another castmates Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti, as per the outlet.

Hall, alongside Anna Faris, is reprising her role after sitting out the fifth film released in 2013. Both actresses were confirmed in August to return as Brenda and Cindy. “We can’t wait to bring Brenda and Cindy back to life and be reunited with our great friends Keenen, Shawn and Marlon — three men we’d literally die for (in Brenda’s case, again),” they said in a joint statement to Deadline.

The Scary Movie franchise is known for its over-the-top gags, including the recurring deaths of Brenda. In Scary Movie 3 (2003), Brenda is killed, mourned, and later reappears alive without explanation — a hallmark of the series’ irreverent humour.

Marlon Wayans said in March, “We’re going to have the same fun and the same kind of tone and Wayans flavour that we gave on the first one,” as quoted by People.

Meanwhile, Hall stars alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, and Benicio del Toro in One Battle After Another, which releases on Friday, September 26, according to People.

Scary Movie 6 hits theatres June 12, 2026. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: Anna Farisbrenda-charactercindy-characterhorror-spoofjennifer-hudson-showmarlon-wayansmichael-tiddesRegina HallScary Movie 6shawn-wayans





