Jonathan Bailey Wears ‘Friends’ Hat To Jurassic World Rebirth Premiere, Netizens Call It His Tribute To Dr. Ross Geller

Jonathan Bailey has officially traded emerald cities for ancient lizards. The actor, who recently wowed fans with his performance in Wicked, is stepping into the wild world of dinosaurs in the upcoming film Jurassic World Rebirth. In this new installment of the hugely popular franchise, Bailey plays Dr. Henry Loomis, a paleontologist working with a pharmaceutical company on a mysterious, top-secret mission. Sounds like a recipe for trouble, right?

But before the adventure unfolds on-screen, Bailey made headlines for something far less dangerous—his outfit at the movie’s London premiere.

A Smart Nod to the Past… Literally

The premiere took place on June 17, 2025, at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London. Ditching the traditional red carpet, the event rolled out a green carpet—a cheeky nod to the tropical island setting of the movie.

Bailey kept his look laid-back and stylish, showing up in white jeans, a light blue denim shirt, and a brown blazer. But what really caught everyone’s eye was his cap—not just any cap, but one with the iconic Friends logo across the front.

If that made you think of Ross Geller, you’re not alone. The Friends character, played by David Schwimmer, was also a paleontologist—something that often confused or bored his TV friends (and occasionally, Rachel). The cap wasn’t just a cute accessory; it was a clever and nostalgic touch that fans immediately picked up on.

At 37 years old, Bailey is the perfect age to have grown up watching Friends on TV—and probably still watches reruns on Netflix, just like the rest of us.

Practical and On-Theme

It was a sunny day in London, so the cap was also a practical choice. Maybe more celebs should follow Bailey’s lead and show up to movie premieres in hats as well as sunglasses. Who says you can’t mix comfort, style, and a little pop culture reference all at once?

Even better? Bailey’s look is easy to recreate. You can find an official Friends cap at the Warner Brothers store or check out places like Amazon, Ebay, or Etsy for similar styles—some even with famous quotes from the show if you want to take the joke further.

Flip-Flops and Laid-Back Vibes

It wasn’t just the cap that had people talking. Bailey showed up to a Jurassic World photocall with co-stars Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali wearing flip flops—a move that might make him the most relatable celebrity of the moment.

While the rest of us are stuck at work dreaming of vacation, Bailey is out there casually showing up to press events dressed like he’s ready to hit the beach. And honestly, we respect it.

The Movie Drops This July

Jurassic World Rebirth hits theatres on July 2, 2025. With a star-studded cast and a brand-new story, it’s set to be one of the biggest summer blockbusters. Whether you’re there for the dinosaurs or just to admire Jonathan Bailey’s fashion choices, you won’t want to miss it.

