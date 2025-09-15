"Respect them, trust them": R. Scott Gemmill dedicates Emmys award for 'The Pitt' to healthcare workers, first responders
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > "Respect them, trust them": R. Scott Gemmill dedicates Emmys award for 'The Pitt' to healthcare workers, first responders

"Respect them, trust them": R. Scott Gemmill dedicates Emmys award for 'The Pitt' to healthcare workers, first responders

"Respect them, trust them": R. Scott Gemmill dedicates Emmys award for 'The Pitt' to healthcare workers, first responders

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 15, 2025 11:20:07 IST

Los Angeles [US], September 15 (ANI): The medical drama ‘The Pitt’ emerged as one of the biggest winners at the 77th Emmy Awards on Sunday night, taking home the award for Best Drama Series.

As he accepted the trophy, showrunner R. Scott Gemmill used the moment to honour those working in real hospitals every day.

“I have the best producing partners and friends in the world, John Wells and Noah Wyle — I don’t know where he is,” Gemmill said on stage, pointing out Wyle, who had already won Best Drama Actor earlier in the night. “Our secret weapon, Dr. Joe Sachs, who else? Our friends, our families. And I want to dedicate this, on behalf of everyone, to all the healthcare workers, frontline first responders. Respect them, protect them, trust them.”

The series, which follows ER staff through a single shift in real time, has been praised for its realistic storytelling and strong performances. Cast members include Noah Wyle, Katherine LaNasa, Patrick Ball, Tracy Ifeachor, and Shawn Hatosy.

The show had a strong night overall. Wyle won Best Drama Actor, while LaNasa also took home an Emmy for her performance.

‘The Pitt’ entered the ceremony with 13 nominations for its debut season. It competed against Andor, The Diplomat, The Last of Us, Paradise, Severance, Slow Horses, and The White Lotus.

The 77th Emmy Awards aired live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and streamed on Paramount+. Comedian Nate Bargatze hosted the ceremony. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: best-dramaemmy awardsEmmy Awards 2025john-wellsNoah Wyler-scott-gemmillThe Pitt

RELATED News

'The Pitt' star Noah Wyle bags Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Priyanka Chopra hails 15-year-old Owen Cooper for his Emmy win
'Andor' writer Dan Gilroy takes home Emmy for Best Writing in a Drama Series
Jean Smart bags Emmy for Best Lead Actress in comedy series
'Hamnet' wins Toronto Film Festival Audience award

LATEST NEWS

What Are Those Key Waqf Act Provisions The Supreme Court Just Stayed, Details Here
Gangster Syndicates Bust In Delhi NCR, 380 Police Deployed, Raids At 25 Hideout Locations
Google Gemini Lets You Turn Ordinary Photos Into Viral 4K Retro AI Portraits, Try This Viral Trick
Gemini AI Retro Saree Photos Trend Go Viral On Instagram – But Could They Be Hiding A Serious Privacy Risk?
Increase in house prices shall moderate: Nuvama Research
New Zealand stars take casual contracts, commit for T20 World Cup
Box Office Battle Heats Up: Baaghi 4 Vs Bengal Files Vs The Conjuring Last Rites Vs Mirai Clash For Weekend Crown
Asia Cup 2025: Could There Be More Than One India vs Pakistan Match?
Kerala Assembly opens with tributes to former CM Achuthanandan; Suspended Congress MLA Mamkoottathil attends
‘Adani Cement FutureX’ To Forge India’s Next‑Gen Leaders
"Respect them, trust them": R. Scott Gemmill dedicates Emmys award for 'The Pitt' to healthcare workers, first responders

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"Respect them, trust them": R. Scott Gemmill dedicates Emmys award for 'The Pitt' to healthcare workers, first responders

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"Respect them, trust them": R. Scott Gemmill dedicates Emmys award for 'The Pitt' to healthcare workers, first responders
"Respect them, trust them": R. Scott Gemmill dedicates Emmys award for 'The Pitt' to healthcare workers, first responders
"Respect them, trust them": R. Scott Gemmill dedicates Emmys award for 'The Pitt' to healthcare workers, first responders
"Respect them, trust them": R. Scott Gemmill dedicates Emmys award for 'The Pitt' to healthcare workers, first responders

QUICK LINKS