LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Singapore submits Yeo Siew Hua directorial 'Stranger Eyes' as Oscar contender for Best International Feature

Singapore submits Yeo Siew Hua directorial 'Stranger Eyes' as Oscar contender for Best International Feature

Singapore submits Yeo Siew Hua directorial 'Stranger Eyes' as Oscar contender for Best International Feature

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 19, 2025 15:08:09 IST

Singapore City [Singapore], September 19 (ANI): Singapore has selected ‘Stranger Eyes’ as its official submission for the 98th Academy Awards’ best international feature film category, the Singapore Film Commission has revealed, reported Variety.

The surveillance thriller, written and directed by Yeo Siew Hua, made history as the first Singaporean film selected for the main competition at the Venice Film Festival, where it world premiered at the 81st edition, according to the outlet.

The atmospheric psychological drama explores themes of surveillance, grief and identity. This marks Yeo’s second Oscar submission following ‘A Land Imagined,’ which won the Golden Leopard at Locarno and represented Singapore in 2018, reported Variety.

“It’s a real honour to represent Singapore again for a second time since my previous film,” said Yeo.

“Thank you to all who have given me this opportunity to explore how we are looking at each other through this film. It is important to keep our stories alive and to continue to tell stories that matter,” added Yeo as quoted by Variety.

According to the outlet, ‘Stranger Eyes’ is an international co-production involving companies from Singapore, Taiwan, France and the U.S., including Akanga Film Asia, Volos Films, Films de Force Majeure and Cinema Inutile.

Following Venice, the film opened both the Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival and Singapore International Film Festival in 2024. Playtime handles international sales, while Film Movement is releasing in the U.S.

Producer Fran Borgia of Akanga Film Asia said: “We started developing ‘Stranger Eyes’ 10 years ago and couldn’t have achieved this great privilege to be Singapore’s Oscars representative without the belief and support of the IMDA and SFC as well as our coproduction partners. We’re proud that a multinational film like ‘Stranger Eyes,’ reflecting Singapore’s precious diversity, can showcase our nation’s plurality on the world stage,” as quoted by Variety.

Yvonne Tang, assistant chief executive at IMDA, highlighted the film’s international reach, noting it has screened in over 10 territories and reflects the growing strength of Made-with-Singapore productions alongside nine other films that premiered at major festivals including Cannes, Toronto and Busan this year. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: academy-awardssingapore-filmstranger-eyesyeo-siew-hua

RELATED News

Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter to open 'Saturday Night Live' Season 51 as hosts
After Rejecting The Fat Paycheck In 2017, Has Adele FINALLY Said Yes To Super Bowl 2026? Fans Say, ‘This Would Be…’
Ozzy Osbourne documentary trailer pays emotional tribute to singer's journey, final days, music and more
Jessie J announces new album 'Don't Tease Me with a Good Time'
Demi Lovato recalls being "completely shocked" by husband Jutes' heartfelt proposal

LATEST NEWS

Supreme Court Backs Karnataka’s Move To Invite Banu Mushtaq For Mysuru Dasara
Sunil Gavaskar To Gautam Gambhir ‘Don’t Risk Jasprit Bumrah Before Asia Cup 2025 Final’
Assamese singer Zubeen Garg dies after tragic scuba dive in Singapore
iValue Infosolutions IPO: Mix Response On Day 2 Subscription, What’s Next For This IT Solutions Provider?
Meet Siddharth Jain, Man Who Bought First Tesla Car In India, Here’s How Elon Musk Reacted
Merck Foundation CEO meets the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and 13 First Ladies of Africa and Asia at the 7th edition of MFFLI Summit
Zubeen Garg Dies In Scuba Diving Accident: Net Worth Of Famous Singer Will Shock You
"Proud moment to achieve gold for India": Jaismine Lamboria after World Boxing Championship triumph
IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Match 12 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch India vs Oman Live Telecast On Tv And Online
Donald Trump Furious At Benjamin Netanyahu, Uses Vulgar Word, Says Israeli PM Is ‘F***ing Me’
Singapore submits Yeo Siew Hua directorial 'Stranger Eyes' as Oscar contender for Best International Feature

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Singapore submits Yeo Siew Hua directorial 'Stranger Eyes' as Oscar contender for Best International Feature

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Singapore submits Yeo Siew Hua directorial 'Stranger Eyes' as Oscar contender for Best International Feature
Singapore submits Yeo Siew Hua directorial 'Stranger Eyes' as Oscar contender for Best International Feature
Singapore submits Yeo Siew Hua directorial 'Stranger Eyes' as Oscar contender for Best International Feature
Singapore submits Yeo Siew Hua directorial 'Stranger Eyes' as Oscar contender for Best International Feature

QUICK LINKS