Tim Robinson's new comedy series 'The Chair Company' first look photos out

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 23:34:08 IST

Washington DC [US], September 8 (ANI): HBO has released the first look of Tim Robinson’s new comedy series ‘The Chair Company’ on Monday.

Co-created by Robinson and Zach Kanin, the show follows a man who begins investigating a far-reaching conspiracy after suffering an embarrassing incident at work, according to Variety.

According to the outlet, the series is set to stream on HBO and HBO Max on October 12. The eight-episode series will debut weekly, leading up to its season finale on November 30.

Robinson stars as William Ronald Trosper alongside series regulars Lake Bell as Barb Trosper, Sophia Lillis as Natalie Trosper, Will Price as Seth Trosper and Joseph Tudisco as Mike Santini. Lou Diamond Phillips recurs as Jeff Levjman.

‘The Chair Company’ is executive produced by Robinson and Kanin. DeYoung, who recently directed Robinson in the A24 comedy movie ‘Friendship,’ serves as director on the series with Aaron Schimberg.

Robinson is best known for co-creating and starring in ‘I Think You Should Leave,’ the absurdist sketch comedy series that became a phenomenon on Netflix and spawned a live tour.

Before that, he and Sam Richardson starred in the sitcom ‘Detroiters’ and served as co-creators alongside Kanin and Joe Kelly.

Robinson was also a writer and cast member on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ where many of his unused sketch ideas would go on to appear in some form on ‘I Think You Should Leave.’

His acting credits also include “Documentary Now!” and the Seth Rogen film ‘An American Pickle.’ (ANI)

