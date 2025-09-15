Tramell Tillman becomes first black actor to win Supporting Drama Emmy for 'Severance'
Hollywood

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 15, 2025 19:30:07 IST

Los Angeles [US], September 15 (ANI): Tramell Tillman made history on Sunday night at the 2025 Emmy Awards, becoming the first Black man to win the Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Tillman, who plays Milchick in Apple TV+’s ‘Severance,’ earned his very first nomination this year and turned it into a win. He beat a strong list of nominees, including Zach Cherry (Severance), James Marsden (Paradise), John Turturro (Severance), Sam Rockwell (The White Lotus), Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus), and Walton Goggins (The White Lotus), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In his emotional acceptance speech, Tillman paid tribute to his late mother, who he said was his first acting coach.

“You remember what you want to remember. You make time for what you want to make time for, do the work, show up, and most importantly, for the love of God, don’t embarrass me in public,” he began.

He then added, “My first acting coach was tough, y’all, but all great mothers are. Mama, you were there for me when no one else was and no one else would show up. Your loving kindness stays with me, and this is for you. Thank you to the Academy. I am full. I am humbled. I am honored. And as my mama would say, ‘look at God.'”

The award was presented by Jude Law and Jason Bateman, following the comedy acting categories where Seth Rogen won Best Lead Actor for The Studio and Jean Smart took Best Lead Actress for Hacks.

Other winners of the night included Britt Lower, who won Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Severance, and Katherine LaNasa, who received Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for ‘The Pitt.’ (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

QUICK LINKS