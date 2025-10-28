PVL 2025 Season 4 (Final): Bengaluru Torpedoes Become Champions of Season 4 with Dominant Win Over Mumbai Meteors in Final

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 27: Bengaluru Torpedoes were crowned as the Champions of the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Sunday, after defeating the Mumbai Meteors 15-13, 16-4, 15-13 in the grand finale.

Both teams began cautiously, running the game from the middle zone. Petter Alstad Ostvik blocked Joel Benjamin, while Bengaluru roared back with Jishnu’s sharp block on Shubham Chaudhary. Strong service pressure from Sethu gave Bengaluru an early edge, forcing the Meteors to call for a super point.

Although Mumbai stayed close in the first set, Bengaluru captain and setter Matt West’s precision in distribution proved decisive, helping the Torpedoes take the opener.

Sethu opened the second set with the first super serve of the night. A flurry of unforced errors from Mumbai handed the advantage to Bengaluru. Despite Om Lad Vasant’s spirited playmaking for the Meteors, his attackers Shubham and captain Amit Gulia overhit crucial shots. Joel Benjamin’s consistent attacking display left Mumbai struggling to contain the momentum. The Torpedoes extended their lead with Joel’s blistering super serve to close out the second set.

In the third set, Jalen Penrose joined the assault with thunderous spikes as Bengaluru maintained their dominance. Mumbai tried to fight back, with Shubham leading their counterattacks. Coach David Lee’s bold super point call proved spot-on when Penrose landed a perfect winner. Although the Meteors managed a super point of their own, Bengaluru held their composure till the end. A service error from Nikhil sealed the match and the championship for the Torpedoes, completing a clinical straight-sets victory.

The champions Bengaluru Torpedoes, who lifted the Season 4 Trophy, also received an award cheque of ₹40 lakhs, while the runners-up, Mumbai Meteors, took home ₹30 lakhs.

RR Kabel presented the Player of the Match in the final to Jishnu PV of Bengaluru Torpedoes, whose crucial defensive interventions and blocking strength kept the opposition at bay during key moments.

The Scapia Game Changer of the Match was Sethu, also from Bengaluru, whose aggressive serves and smart play shifted the momentum decisively in favour of the champions.

Season Awards and Honours

NTPC presented the Most Valuable Player Award (MVP) of the season to Joel Benjamin of Bengaluru Torpedoes, who played a pivotal role in the team’s dominance throughout the league. His attacking prowess and consistent performances made him the standout performer of the tournament. He was handed over the Trophy of MVP with a cheque of ₹2.00 lakhs.

Om Lad Vasant of Mumbai Meteors was adjudged the Amul Cool Emerging Player of the Season Award for his impressive skills as a setter and leadership on the court. He was also recognised as the Best Setter of the Season Award by Eeken by Paragon, reflecting his crucial contribution to the Mumbai squad’s success in reaching the finals.

The Bank of Baroda Best Server of the Season Award went to Sethu of Bengaluru Torpedoes, whose powerful and precise serves consistently put opponents under pressure.

Prabhakaran from Ahmedabad Defenders earned the title of Best Libero of the Season Award by Net Enrich for his exceptional defensive reflexes and game-reading abilities.

Prince from Goa Guardians was named the New India Assurance Best Blocker of the Season Award for his towering presence and ability to disrupt attacking formations.

The RR Kabel Best Attacker of the Season Award once again went to Joel Benjamin of Bengaluru Torpedoes, who dominated at the net with relentless precision and power.

Mathias Loftesnes of Mumbai Meteors received the Impact Player of the Season Award for his match-turning performances and all-round contribution.

The Best Coach of the Season Award went to David Lee of Bengaluru Torpedoes, presented by Indian National Volleyball Team Coach Dragan Mihailović. David Lee’s strategic acumen and team management guided his side to the championship.

The Most Valuable Player of Season 4 (MVP) received ₹2 lakh along with a trophy, while each of the other category season winners received ₹1 lakh along with their respective trophies.

Bengaluru Torpedoes’ emphatic performance throughout the season, culminating in a commanding display in the final, firmly established them as the deserving champions of PVL Season 4.

