10-Year-Old Delhi Boy Found Dead After Hours Of Mobile Gaming, Probe Underway

A 10-year-old boy in Delhi’s Ambika Vihar Colony was found dead, allegedly after excessive mobile usage. Police revealed he spent over 10 hours on mobile games and YouTube. No injury marks were found; investigations continue into possible mental stress or game-related causes.

Published By: Lavanya R
Published: August 3, 2025 15:17:07 IST

The body of a 10-year-old boy was found hanging from a dupatta tied to an iron pipe in his house at Ambika Vihar Colony in Delhi, police said on Sunday.

According to Delhi Police, the child was reportedly addicted to playing games on a mobile phone. Upon examining the device recovered from the spot, it was found that the child had been using it for approximately 10–11 hours. He played a game for seven hours and was active on YouTube for about four hours.

The deceased child, who studied in an MCD school in Nangloi, lived with his parents in Ambika Vihar Colony. Both parents are working professionals.

The father informed the police that on the day of the incident, i.e. July 31, the child did not attend school due to heavy rainfall. He and his wife left for work in the morning. When they returned in the evening, they discovered the child’s body hanging from a pipe with a dupatta.

Police are investigating whether the child took the extreme step due to mental stress caused by parental scolding, school-related pressure, or possible failure in the game. Police have stated that no injury marks were found on the child’s body.

(With inputs from ANI)

