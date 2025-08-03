78 School Children in Chhattisgarh Given Anti-Rabies Shots After Stray Dog Contaminates Midday Meal

At least 78 students from Classes 6 to 8 at Government Middle School in Lachhanpur village under Palari block were administered anti‑rabies vaccine after reportedly consuming a mid‑day meal contaminated by a stray dog. The incident, occurring on July 29, has triggered widespread outrage and an official investigation.

It has also been found based on the reports, the students ate vegetable curry that had been licked or partly eaten by a stray dog. Despite being alerted by students and teachers to not serve the contaminated food, the self-help group (SHG) responsible for cooking insisted it was safe and proceeded to distribute it to some 84 students.

Concerns surfaced when students reported the contamination at home. Parents, along with School Management Committee members, confronted the school authorities and called for immediate action against the SHG.

The affected children 78 in total were taken to the nearby Lachhanpur health centre and administered the first dose of anti‑rabies vaccine as a safety precaution. Health officials clarified that the vaccine was given due to parental and local pressure and not because of any confirmed infection; there are no side effects associated with the first dose.

On August 2, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Deepak Nikunj, along with the Block Education Officer Naresh Verma and other officials, visited the school and initiated a probe. Statements were gathered from students, teachers, parents, and SMC members. Notably, representatives of the SHG failed to appear for questioning.

Local Congress MLA Sandeep Sahu has formally written to Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, demanding a thorough inquiry and accountability. He questioned the decision-making behind administering anti‑rabies shots and demanded clarity on the SHG’s continued involvement despite prior complaints.

This incident has spotlighted serious lapses in hygiene standards and oversight within the mid‑day meal programme in Chhattisgarh, demanding calls for stricter protocols and more accountable service providers.

