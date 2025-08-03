Home > India > BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari Demands Voter List Revision In West Bengal

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari demanded a Bihar-like Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, claiming that nearly one crore Rohingya immigrants and Bangladeshi Muslim voters were listed fraudulently.

Published: August 3, 2025 10:53:24 IST

BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Sunday urged the Election Commission to conduct a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, similar to the process held in Bihar. While leading the Kanya Suraksha Yatra in Howrah, he alleged that nearly one crore names in Bengal’s voter list were fake. “There are nearly one crore Rohingya immigrants, Bangladeshi Muslim voters, deceased voters, duplicate entries, and fake voters in West Bengal. The Election Commission of India should remove these names to ensure the credibility of the voter list,” he said.

Bihar’s SIR Process Removed 65 Lakh Voters

Ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, the Election Commission carried out a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list. In this process, over 65 lakh names were deleted from the rolls. As of June 24, 2025, the number of electors in Bihar stood at 7.89 crore. However, the poll body received only 7.24 crore enumeration forms.

This large-scale revision sparked massive political backlash. Opposition parties accused the BJP of misusing the process. Protests broke out in the Bihar Assembly and Parliament, and several petitions were filed in the Supreme Court challenging the legitimacy of the SIR.

Adhikari Accuses TMC of Enabling Infiltration

During the Kanya Suraksha Yatra, Suvendu Adhikari targeted the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and accused it of aiding infiltration. He alleged that vast regions in West Bengal had undergone noticeable demographic shifts.

 “If you travel across certain parts of North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Murshidabad, Birbhum and Malda, you will be stunned to witness the rapid demographic change in vast areas of the state. If we don’t act now, the state will have to be rechristened as West Bangladesh. BJP will not let that happen,” he said, demanding immediate action from the Election Commission.

