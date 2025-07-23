Home > India > ‘1.29 crore Bighas Of Govt Land Under Encroachment’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Calls Eviction A Lifelong Task

‘1.29 crore Bighas Of Govt Land Under Encroachment’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Calls Eviction A Lifelong Task

It is 1,29,00,000 bigha. If you convert it to hectares, I don't know how much it will be. But 49,00,000 acres of land is under encroachment today in Assam, says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Himanta Biswa Sarma (Credit -X)
Himanta Biswa Sarma (Credit -X)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Edited By: Nibir Deka
Published: July 23, 2025 19:09:00 IST

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has once again sounded the alarm over the extent of land encroachment in the state, revealing that nearly 1.29 crore bighas, or approximately 49 lakh acres, of government land are currently under illegal occupation.

Speaking at a public event, the chief minister remarked on the enormity of the task ahead. “It is 1,29,00,000 bigha. If you convert it to hectares, I don’t know how much it will be. But 49,00,000 acres of land is under encroachment today in Assam,” he said.

My Life Will Finish, Then Also It Will Not Get Vacated: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Acknowledging the overwhelming scale of the issue, Sarma admitted that a complete reclamation within a single political tenure is virtually impossible. “I can’t plan it for so much land. My life will finish, then also it will not get vacated,” he added, underlining the long-term nature of the anti-encroachment campaign.

Assam CM has earlier stated that more than 12,000 hectares of land, the size of Chandigarh, has been cleared. As per data accessed by TDG, 12,0003 hectares of illegally encroached land have been cleared by the Assam government.

The state government’s next area of concern is Uriamghat and Negheribil on the Assam-Nagaland border area of the Golaghat district. In the past few days, the forest department and police departments have been carrying out drone surveys to determine encroached forest lands and gathering documents from families in the area by going house to house. Due to these efforts by the forest and police personnel, people are seen loading their belongings onto trucks and leaving the area.

One Killed, Several Injured During Anti-Encroachment Drive Across Assam

Earlier, at least one person was killed and another critically injured after violent clashes erupted between alleged settlers and security forces during an eviction drive in Assam’s Goalpara district. Several police personnel were also injured in the confrontation, which took place in and around the Paikan Reserve Forest area.

The incident occurred during an operation to clear illegal encroachments from nearly 140 hectares of forest land within the Paikan Reserve Forest, which spans a total of 711 hectares. According to officials, settlers armed with sticks and stones attacked the eviction team, prompting police to retaliate.

ALSO READ: EC Says It Has Initiated Process To Elect New VP

Tags: Assam CMAssam land encroachmentHimanta Biswa Sarma

RELATED News

After US-Japan Trade Deal, Is India Next In Line for A New Tariff Framework?
School Assembly News Headlines Today (July 24): Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates
Andhra Pradesh Targets $2.5 Trillion Economy By 2047, Says Nara Lokesh At Investopia
EC Says It Has Initiated Process To Elect New VP
Rahul Gandhi Renews Attack On Election Commission, Alleges ‘Bhayankar Chori’ Of Votes In Karnataka

More News

India’s Toss Curse Continues: 14 Straight Losses at 16,384/1 Odds
Why Did Benedict Cumberbatch Call Hollywood A ‘Grossly Wasteful Industry?
‘1.29 crore Bighas Of Govt Land Under Encroachment’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Calls Eviction A Lifelong Task
Ben Rice’s Ninth-Inning Heroics Lift New York Yankees Over Blue Jays
Did Ozzy Osbourne Have A Secret Son? Unveiling Elliot Kingsley’s Story
Jose Mourinho On Viktor Gyokeres To Arsenal Calls It A ‘Dangerous Signing’
Rolls-Royces Once Owned By Amitabh Bachchan And Aamir Khan Get Slapped With Rs 38 Lakh Fine- Here’s Why!
Border Tensions Arise Again? Taiwan Slams China’s Sovereignty Claims
Chelsea Targets Ajax Teen Sensation Jorrel Hato as Veiga Exit Nears
Rahul Gandhi Renews Attack On Election Commission, Alleges ‘Bhayankar Chori’ Of Votes In Karnataka
‘1.29 crore Bighas Of Govt Land Under Encroachment’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Calls Eviction A Lifelong Task

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘1.29 crore Bighas Of Govt Land Under Encroachment’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Calls Eviction A Lifelong Task

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘1.29 crore Bighas Of Govt Land Under Encroachment’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Calls Eviction A Lifelong Task
‘1.29 crore Bighas Of Govt Land Under Encroachment’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Calls Eviction A Lifelong Task
‘1.29 crore Bighas Of Govt Land Under Encroachment’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Calls Eviction A Lifelong Task
‘1.29 crore Bighas Of Govt Land Under Encroachment’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Calls Eviction A Lifelong Task

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?