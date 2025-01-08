Home
Thursday, January 9, 2025
2nd Suicide In An Hour In Kota, 20 Year Old JEE Aspirant Ends Life In PG

In another grim incident in India's coaching hub, a 20-year-old student preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) allegedly died by suicide in his paying guest (PG) accommodation on Wednesday.

In another grim incident in India’s coaching hub, a 20-year-old student preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) allegedly died by suicide in his paying guest (PG) accommodation on Wednesday. The deceased, identified as Abhishek from Guna, Madhya Pradesh, had been enrolled in a coaching institute in Kota since May of last year.

Abhishek was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his room located in the Dakaniya area under Vigyan Nagar Police Station. According to Station House Officer (SHO) Mukesh Meena, police received a call regarding the incident at around 7:45 PM.

The body has been sent to a local mortuary, and the family has been informed. “No suicide note was recovered from the scene, and the reason for the extreme step is yet to be determined,” Meena stated.

2nd Suicide In Kota Within An Hour

This marks the second suicide by a JEE aspirant in Kota within 24 hours. On Tuesday evening, Neeraj, a 19-year-old from Haryana, was also found hanging in his hostel room. Both cases have shocked the city, which is home to thousands of students who relocate to prepare for competitive exams.

Stress and Pressure in Kota’s Coaching Culture

Kota, known for its premier coaching institutes, draws students from across India aiming to crack challenging exams like the JEE and NEET. However, the city has also become synonymous with the intense mental pressure that often accompanies such high-stakes preparation.

Frequent suicides have prompted calls for more mental health support and stress management initiatives in the coaching ecosystem. Authorities and institutions in Kota have previously implemented measures such as mentoring programs and regular counseling sessions, but these incidents underscore the need for further intervention.

Family and Institutional Response

Abhishek’s family is expected to arrive soon, and a post-mortem will be conducted. Coaching institutes and local authorities have expressed condolences, reiterating the importance of addressing the mental well-being of students.

This tragic pattern raises pressing questions about the immense academic and psychological pressure faced by aspirants in Kota, sparking ongoing debates about systemic reforms in India’s education and coaching culture.

Filed under

JEE Aspirant Attempts Suicide In Kota

