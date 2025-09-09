3 Million Plus Cheaters In India? Here Is India’s Growing Extra Marital App, Free For Women, Allows To…

Well! we all are aware of the dating app and the sure of youngsters using all of it, but an app made for extra marital? Sounds crazy but there exists a dedicated platfirm for people looking for extra marital affairs.

If you are a believer Of ‘ Happy Marriage’, then this is something that can hurt you reading further but the brutal truth is that an Indian online dating app – Gleeden – extra marital app have noted a surge of 270% of surge of users in 2024. This leads to about 3 million users in the app – where women users grew by 128%, with females making up 58% of the total user base.

The data shows that most users fall in the 30–45 age group. Gleeden highlighted that this growth marks an important shift in urban relationship dynamics and shows the demand for safe and private digital spaces for individuals.

Which City Tops In Cheating? Aka Using Gleeden App

Bengaluru tops Gleeden’s user growth with 20% of the total base.

Mumbai follows with 19% of users.

Kolkata records 18%, while Delhi accounts for 15%.

Smaller cities such as Bhopal, Vadodara, and Kochi also show rapid growth.

Experts connect this surge to marital dissatisfaction and changing urban lifestyles. Gleeden’s paid membership format attracts mainly middle and upper-income groups. The company expects this upward trend to continue in both metro and non-metro cities in the future.

According to Gleeden, this shows the importance of offering safe and discreet options to women who seek freedom of choice in relationships. The data further reveals that 40% of these users spend nearly 45 minutes daily on the platform. This trend points to an active engagement by women, making them key contributors to Gleeden’s overall success in the Indian market.

Gleeden Responds to Changing Dynamics

Sybil Shiddell, Gleeden’s Country Manager for India, said that the rapid rise reflects changing relationship patterns in Indian society. She added that reaching 3 million users confirms India’s position as a key market for the platform.

Shiddell stressed that the growing participation of women highlights the need for digital platforms that value privacy and discretion. Social debates around the issue remain divided, with critics linking such platforms to infidelity while others argue it highlights deeper problems in modern marriages. Despite this divide, the company continues to expand its services to meet rising demand.

After crossing the 3 million user mark, Gleeden has set a target to reach 5 million users by next year. The company plans to introduce new features and expand its reach into more Indian cities. Reports suggest that while metros dominate the user base, smaller urban areas are quickly catching up.

Well! what’s your thought on this? Share your views and perspective to me for a follow- up article.

Mail Me – newsxwebsite@gmail.com



(Your identity will be kept private)