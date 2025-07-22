3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Haryana’s Faridabad

A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck in Faridabad district in Haryana at 6 am on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported. The tremor occurred at a depth of 5 km, and there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property.

National Centre for Seismology Report

In a post on X, NCS said, “EQ of M: 3.2, On: 22/07/2025 06:00:28 IST, Lat: 28.29 N, Long: 77.21 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Faridabad, Haryana.” The depth of the earthquake was at latitude 28.29 degrees north and longitude 72.21 degrees east, it said.

Earlier on July 11, 3.7 magnitude earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and Gurugram. The earthquake tremors have been felt in the Delhi-NCR for the second time in the week. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the location of the earthquake was Jhajjar, Haryana. The NCS also said that the earthquake occurred at 7:49 PM at a depth of 10 kilometres.

