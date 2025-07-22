LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Martin Luther King Jr divya deshmukh malcolm jamal warner donald trump Lindsey Graham genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Martin Luther King Jr divya deshmukh malcolm jamal warner donald trump Lindsey Graham genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Martin Luther King Jr divya deshmukh malcolm jamal warner donald trump Lindsey Graham genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Martin Luther King Jr divya deshmukh malcolm jamal warner donald trump Lindsey Graham
Live TV
TRENDING |
genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Martin Luther King Jr divya deshmukh malcolm jamal warner donald trump Lindsey Graham genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Martin Luther King Jr divya deshmukh malcolm jamal warner donald trump Lindsey Graham genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Martin Luther King Jr divya deshmukh malcolm jamal warner donald trump Lindsey Graham genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Martin Luther King Jr divya deshmukh malcolm jamal warner donald trump Lindsey Graham
Home > India > 3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Haryana’s Faridabad

3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Haryana’s Faridabad

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) posted on X, "EQ of M: 3.2, On: 22/07/2025 06:00:28 IST, Lat: 28.29 N, Long: 77.21 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Faridabad, Haryana."

3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Haryana’s Faridabad

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Last Updated: July 22, 2025 08:10:40 IST

A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck in Faridabad district in Haryana at 6 am on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported. The tremor occurred at a depth of 5 km, and there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property.

National Centre for Seismology Report

In a post on X, NCS said, “EQ of M: 3.2, On: 22/07/2025 06:00:28 IST, Lat: 28.29 N, Long: 77.21 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Faridabad, Haryana.” The depth of the earthquake was at latitude 28.29 degrees north and longitude 72.21 degrees east, it said. 

Earlier on July 11, 3.7 magnitude earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and Gurugram. The earthquake tremors have been felt in the Delhi-NCR for the second time in the week. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the location of the earthquake was Jhajjar, Haryana. The NCS also said that the earthquake occurred at 7:49 PM at a depth of 10 kilometres. 

ALSO READ:  Papua New Guinea Earthquake: Magnitude 5.8 Quake Strikes Near Madang

Tags: earthquakeFaridabad EarthquakeHaryana EarthquakeNCS

More News

Gen Z Is Crushing It: Becomes Home Buyers Sidelining Millennials, How?
Weather Update Today: Heavy Monsoon Showers Predicted For Delhi NCR, Bihar And Other States
History Today: India’s National Flag Was Adopted On This Day In 1947
Chris Paul To Be Traded By Los Angeles Clippers, Reports Indicate Ahead Of 21st NBA Season
Carlos Alcaraz Withdraws From Canadian Open, Joining Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Jack Draper
Bihar Election 2025: Youth Want Jobs, Not Caste Politics — New Survey Hints At A Political Reset
Jenson Button Hails Max Verstappen as The Most Complete F1 Driver
Trump Administration Suspends Income-Based Repayment Student Loan Forgiveness: What To Know
Impeachment Process Starts Against Sitting High Court Judge Justice Yashwant Varma
Who Was Rosie Roche? Cousin Of Princes William And Harry Found Dead With Gun Nearby: Report
3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Haryana’s Faridabad

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Haryana’s Faridabad

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Haryana’s Faridabad
3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Haryana’s Faridabad
3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Haryana’s Faridabad
3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Haryana’s Faridabad

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?