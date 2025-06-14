38 Arrested Over Beef Head Dispute In Assam’s Dhubri

In the communally sensitive district of Dhubri, Assam, tensions have reached a boiling point after reports emerged of a Hindu temple desecration that has sent shockwaves across the state. The incident, which involved a cow’s severed head being thrown near a Hanuman temple, has prompted Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take swift and severe action to restore law and order.

In a series of rapid developments, 38 individuals were arrested in overnight raids following the incident. Chief Minister Sarma, while addressing the situation on X (formerly Twitter), reaffirmed the government’s commitment to maintaining peace. “I visited Dhubri and directed law enforcement officers to follow ZERO tolerance against elements who desecrate our temples, Naamghars, and sacred spaces. The incident of throwing beef at the town’s Hanuman Mandir should have NEVER happened, and those involved WON’T BE SPARED,” Sarma stated firmly.

Communal Tensions Escalate

The communal tensions began escalating shortly after Eid al-Adha. On June 7, a day after the festival, locals discovered the severed head of a cow placed near the Hanuman temple an act that not only enraged the Hindu community but also raised serious concerns about the possible motives behind such a provocation. Calls for calm were made by leaders from both Hindu and Muslim communities, but peace remained fragile.

The very next day, the situation further deteriorated with incidents of stone-pelting reported in the area. Chief Minister Sarma revealed that provocative posters were also put up ahead of Bakrid by an organisation named ‘Nabin Bangla,’ openly advocating for Dhubri’s merger with Bangladesh. “Such elements are clearly trying to disrupt peace,” Sarma warned, indicating the involvement of fringe groups attempting to stoke communal discord.

CM Himanta Biswa Orders Shoot At Sight

In response to the escalating tensions, Sarma issued shoot-at-sight orders for Dhubri district, a drastic measure underscoring the seriousness of the administration’s approach to curbing unrest. The Chief Minister personally reviewed the security situation, holding a high-level meeting with Director General of Police Harmeet Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Ajay Tiwari, and other senior officials.

Vowing to protect the sanctity of religious places, Sarma stated, “If required, I will guard the Hanuman Temple for the whole night. Our government will not tolerate any attempt to let Dhubri slip out of our hands.”

Despite the volatile atmosphere earlier in the week, the administration now reports that the situation is under control. Dhubri District Commissioner Dibakar Nath informed the press that normalcy is gradually returning. “We’ve revoked yesterday’s order, and shops and markets have reopened,” Nath confirmed while speaking to PTI.

