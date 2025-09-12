LIVE TV
763 BRTF sets up play and learning room for children of labourers in Arunachal's Tawang

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 12, 2025 15:10:07 IST

Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], September 12 (ANI): The 763 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, has undertaken a social initiative by establishing a Play and Learning Room for the children of casual paid labourers engaged in road construction projects, Defence PRO said.

Women labourers play a vital role in road-building activities in this difficult region, often balancing their demanding work with the care of their young children, whom they frequently carry to construction sites.

Acknowledging this dual responsibility and the need to safeguard and nurture the youngest members of society, 763 BRTF has set up a safe, child-friendly facility within its premises.

The Play and Learning Room is equipped with play materials and educational charts for early learning, along with a safe indoor space for supervised play.

In addition, a nursing space has been provided for mothers to attend to their infants with dignity, along with access to clean drinking water for health and hygiene.

This initiative reflects BRO’s enduring commitment not just to building roads, but also to building lives. By providing a safe and nurturing space for children, 763 BRTF empowers women workers, supports their families, and creates an environment where children can grow, learn, and thrive in joy and safety.

Earlier, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), true to its legacy of being at the forefront of nation-building, took another step to strengthen its connection with civil society through an Outreach Exchange Programme conducted by Project Brahmank at Pasighat in Lower Siang district, the BRO said in a press release.

The initiative, held from September 1 to 6, 2025, aimed to foster structured engagement among BRO personnel, the local civil administration, academia, and youth.

The programme sought to raise awareness about the mission and contributions of BRO over the decades, while also encouraging young, capable, and motivated individuals to consider a meaningful career with the organisation. At the same time, BRO personnel benefited by gaining valuable insights from academic institutions through interactive exchanges. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

