Home > India > 'A Modern Partnership With Deep Roots' PM Modi Praises Germany-India Ties At Joint Presser With Chancellor Friedrich Merz

'A Modern Partnership With Deep Roots' PM Modi Praises Germany-India Ties At Joint Presser With Chancellor Friedrich Merz

The cultural and diplomatic significance of Chancellor Merz's visit to India was further highlighted when both leaders jointly opened the International Kite Festival 2026 at the Sabarmati Riverfront.

(Image Credit: @narendramodi via X)
(Image Credit: @narendramodi via X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 12, 2026 14:39:00 IST

‘A Modern Partnership With Deep Roots’ PM Modi Praises Germany-India Ties At Joint Presser With Chancellor Friedrich Merz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday emphasised the importance of close economic cooperation between India and Germany, stating that such collaboration is vital not only for the two nations but for humanity as a whole.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz In India

Speaking at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during the latter’s official visit to India, Prime Minister Modi emphasised the close philosophical and historical ties between the two nations and pointed out that the German Chancellor’s visit fell on Swami Vivekananda’s birthday. It is a fortunate accident that Swami Vivekananda himself constructed the philosophical, intellectual, and religious bridge between Germany and India. The Prime Minister stated, ‘Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s visit today is giving that very bridge new vitality, confidence, and dimensions’. This is Chancellor Merz’s first trip to Asia and India since taking office, according to PM Modi, who described it as a clear indication of how much the German leader values ties with India.

Additionally, he conveyed his appreciation for Merz’s ‘personal attention and commitment’ to enhancing bilateral relations. The German Chancellor’s visit coincides with a momentous occasion in India-Germany relations, as both countries have commemorated 25 years of Strategic Partnership and 75 years of diplomatic ties, the Prime Minister added. “As Chancellor, this is his first trip to both India and Asia. This is compelling proof of the significance he places on ties with India. The Prime Minister remarked, “I really thank him for his dedication and personal attention.

India-Germany Diplomatic Ties

The visit by Chancellor Merz is happening at a unique moment. We commemorated 25 years of our strategic alliance last year, and this year we are commemorating 75 years of diplomatic ties. These milestones are more than just historical accomplishments; they are representations of our common goals, mutual respect, and ever-deepening collaboration,” he continued. PM Modi emphasised the strengthening of bilateral engagement by highlighting economic links, pointing out that over 2,000 German businesses have long-standing operations in India and that bilateral commerce has hit an all-time high, surpassing USD 50 billion.

“Humanity as a whole depends on close economic collaboration between nations like Germany and India. Our strategic cooperation has been given new life by expanding trade and investment linkages,” PM Modi stated. “This reflects their unwavering confidence in India and the infinite possibilities available here,” he stated. For the first time since taking office, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is currently on a two-day official visit to India. It is anticipated that the visit will strengthen the momentum created by frequent high-level political exchanges and offer a chance to reiterate Germany and India’s common goal of creating a forward-thinking alliance that will benefit both nations as well as the larger world community. 

Till When The German Chancellor Will Be In India?

From January 12 to January 13, the German Chancellor will be in India. After visiting Bosch, Nano Science and Engineering, and CeNSE on January 13, Merz will leave for Germany.PM Modi and Merz had delegation-level discussions at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar before the joint press conference. As the leaders examined current cooperation in trade, investment, technology, education, skilling, and mobility as well as collaboration in defence, security, science, innovation, research, and sustainable development, the talks centred on bolstering bilateral ties between Germany and India. Earlier, PM Modi extended a cordial welcome to the German Chancellor at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, where both leaders honoured Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, with flowers. There, Merz also signed the visitors’ book.

The cultural and diplomatic significance of Chancellor Merz’s visit to India was further highlighted when both leaders jointly opened the International Kite Festival 2026 at the Sabarmati Riverfront. Additionally, they were spotted flying a kite that represented Lord Hanuman. Additionally, the visit is happening in advance of the January 27 India-EU Summit. 

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: National Youth Day 2026: Theme, History, Wishes And Quotes To Celebrate Swami Vivekananda’s Birth Anniversary

First published on: Jan 12, 2026 2:38 PM IST
Tags: chancellor friedrich merz indiaindia germany relationsindia germany tiespm modi chancellor merzpm modi germanyPM Narendra Modi

‘A Modern Partnership With Deep Roots’ PM Modi Praises Germany-India Ties At Joint Presser With Chancellor Friedrich Merz

