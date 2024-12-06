Home
Friday, December 6, 2024
‘A Wad Of Currency Notes Recovered From Abhishek Manu Singhvi’: Jagdeep Dhankar In Parliament

As the parliament resumes today (December 6) Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar brings a matter of concern.

As the parliament resumes today (December 6) Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar brings a matter of concern. He says, “I here by inform the members that during the routine anti-sabotage check of the chamber after the adjournment of the House yesterday. Apparently, a wad of currency notes was recovered by the security officials from seat number 222 which is presently allotted to Abhishek Manu Singhvi, elected from the state of Telangana..The matter was brought to my notice, and I made sure an investigation takes place and the same is underway.”

Congress Reacts

“I’m hearing about this for the first time,” said Congress MP and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, dismissing any prior knowledge of the issue. “I carry a single ₹500 note when I visit the Rajya Sabha. On the day in question, I entered the House at 12:57 PM, and it adjourned at 1:00 PM. Afterward, I stayed in the canteen until 1:30 PM before leaving the Parliament premises,” he explained.

Singhvi’s remarks came in response to inquiries, as he sought to clarify his movements and activities during the brief session that day. His statement aimed to underscore his limited engagement in the proceedings during the timeframe in question.

Filed under

ABHISHEK MANU SINGHVI Jagdeep Dhankar Money Found In Rajya Sabha Parliament rajya sabha Wad of currency notes

