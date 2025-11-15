Aadhaar Card Update 2025: UIDAI Offers Free Biometric Update for Kids 7–15; Complete Guide to Apply

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced a substantial update for 2025: children aged 7–15 years can now update their Aadhaar biometrics free of charge. Children should update their Aadhaar biometrics (fingerprint scans, iris scans, and photographs) because a child’s biometrics taken at age 5 should be refreshed as a part of their growth.

This initiative aims to assist families in keeping their child’s Aadhaar accurate, which is necessary for government schemes and services, schooling, identification and verification.

The biometric update is needed for two reasons:

1. Children grow rapidly. Their fingerprints or iris patterns may change during this time.

2. Updating a child’s biometrics ensures:

a. That Aadhaar continues to be valid and accurate.

b. That any verification issues are resolved.

c. That parents can ensure smooth access to government services and benefits.

UIDAI suggests that biometrics be updated again at age 15 for complete accuracy.

Who is eligible for a free update?

Children who:

-Are aged between 7 and 15 years, and

-Already have an Aadhaar Card issued previously.

Eligible children can only update their Aadhaar biometrics once between these ages.

Documents Needed

Parents should bring:

Child’s Aadhaar Card

One proof of parent’s ID (Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID, etc.).

Birth certificate (for verification if needed).

How to Change the Aadhaar Biometric – Step By Step

1. Schedule an appointment online

Go to the official UIDAI web portal

Click on ‘Update Aadhaar’

Select Aadhaar Seva Kendra (the nearest center)

Choose an appointment date and time

2. Visit the Aadhaar centre

Go to the Aadhaar centre with the required documents

Provide your Aadhaar for a parental authentication

3. Biometric enrolment

At the centre, there will be:

New fingerprints

New iris scan

Updated child photograph

4. Receive a confirmation slip

Post updating, you will receive a slip with the update request number (URN)

You may use the URN to check status online.

Free biometrics updates is a useful way for parents to keep their child’s Aadhaar update and ready for the future. It will also prevent verification issues as the child grows.