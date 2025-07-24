AAP MP Sanjay Singh Demands Immediate Discussion On Bihar Voter List Revision

LIVE TV
AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Monday moved a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, seeking a discussion on the constitutional and electoral implications of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Bihar.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: July 24, 2025 07:42:04 IST

AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Monday submitted a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, demanding an immediate discussion on the constitutional and electoral implications of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists being carried out in Bihar.

In his notice, Singh expressed serious concern over the large-scale revision of the electoral rolls in Bihar ahead of the 2025 state assembly elections. He alleged that the SIR exercise, being conducted under the supervision of central agencies, could have far-reaching effects on the sanctity of the democratic process if not done transparently and fairly.

The AAP leader urged the Upper House to suspend all other scheduled business for the day and take up an urgent discussion on the matter. Citing media reports and opposition inputs from Bihar, Singh highlighted apprehensions that the revision process may be used to selectively remove or add voters, thereby influencing electoral outcomes.

 He added that any manipulation or lack of transparency in the voter list revision process would amount to a direct assault on the people’s right to vote.

The SIR process, which began earlier this year, aims to clean up the electoral rolls and correct anomalies in the voter database. However, opposition parties in Bihar, including RJD and Congress, have questioned the timing and intent behind the exercise.

Singh’s demand adds to the growing political heat around the voter list revision, with the opposition seeking a detailed parliamentary debate and assurances from the Election Commission on its impartiality.

Tags: AAP MPBihar voter list revisionSanjay Singh

