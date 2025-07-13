LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amarnath yatra ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Deepak Yadav global dust storms amarnath yatra ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Deepak Yadav global dust storms amarnath yatra ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Deepak Yadav global dust storms amarnath yatra ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Deepak Yadav global dust storms
Live TV
TRENDING |
amarnath yatra ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Deepak Yadav global dust storms amarnath yatra ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Deepak Yadav global dust storms amarnath yatra ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Deepak Yadav global dust storms amarnath yatra ahmedabad plane crash Allen and Company Sun Valley Deepak Yadav global dust storms
Home > India > Three Amarnath Yatra Buses Collide In Kulgam, Injuring Over 10 Pilgrims

Three Amarnath Yatra Buses Collide In Kulgam, Injuring Over 10 Pilgrims

Over 10 Amarnath pilgrims were injured after three Yatra buses collided near Khudwani in Kulgam along the Jammu-Srinagar Highway. All sustained minor injuries and were shifted to GMC Anantnag. The Yatra continues under tight Army-led security.

Amarnath Yatra buses collide in Kulgam; over 10 pilgrims injured, all stable.
Amarnath Yatra buses collide in Kulgam; over 10 pilgrims injured, all stable. (Photo Credit: INDIA TV)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: July 13, 2025 12:58:29 IST

Several people injured during the Amarnath Yatra on Saturday when 3 vehicles taking pilgrims to the Baltal base camp crashed into one another in Kulgam district’s Khudwani area, on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway according to officials.

The accident took place near the Tachloo crossing when 3 pilgrim buses moving in a convoy crashed into one another. As per reports, authorities on the spot rushed to treat the injured and manage the traffic halt.

Over a dozen pilgrims were injured and taken directly to a nearby hospital for treatment,” an official on site reported.

One of the doctors at Qaimoh Hospital said nine of the injured were administered first aid at the hospital and later referred to Government Medical College (GMC), Anantnag. “All of them had minor injuries and are stable now. They were transferred to GMC for further treatment and required formalities,” the doctor added.

ALSO READ: 36 Injured As Amarnath Yatra Buses Collide During Breakfast Halt

Amarnath Yatra accident and safety concerns

The accident has triggered new worries regarding road safety and convoy management during the current annual pilgrimage to the sacred Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir. The Yatra for this year commenced on June 29 and is expected to end on August 9, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan festival.

The Indian Army has initiated “Operation Shiva” and sent more than 8,500 soldiers along the journey for protecting the safety of pilgrims. These troops have strong weapons and the support of advanced surveillance and logistical mechanisms.

Defence Spokesperson, Lt. Col. Suneel Bartwal, said that “The army is closely cooperating with the civil administration and central armed police forces (CAPFs) to ensure the peaceful and secure progress of the Yatra.” He highlighted that the increased security mechanism comprises strong ground deployment and advanced technology to track and safeguard the pilgrimage path.

In spite of the tragic accident, authorities ensured that the Yatra is running normally in a tight security setup.

ALSO READ: Amarnath Yatra Begins: First Batch Of 5,892 Pilgrims Begins Yatra From Jammu

Tags: amarnath yatraAmarnath Yatra accidenthome_hero_pos_5Kulgam accident

More News

Three Amarnath Yatra Buses Collide In Kulgam, Injuring Over 10 Pilgrims
Power Moves: Union Minister Piyush Goyal’s Cross-Country Industrial Sprint- Here Is Everything You Need To Know
Actor Vijay To Lead High-Profile Protest In Tamil Nadu Custodial Death
Billion-Dollar Cricket: IPL’s Growth Story Shakes Global Sports Economics
Are Students Relying Too Much on AI for Their Exams? Understanding the Risks and Challenges Ahead
Was Ahmedabad Plane Crash Due To Deliberate Human Action? Top Expert Raises Alarming Questions
Retro Vibes And Romance: Jackie Shroff Joins Kartik Aaryan In Dharma’s Next
Why Are Sexual Crimes Unbelievable for Family Members? A Hard Truth About Trust and Fear
India’s Semiconductor Ambitions: Reducing Imports By Up To $20 Billion With Government Support
‘We’re Not Satisfied’: Grieving Father Of AI171 Victim Demands Justice

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?