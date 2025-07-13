Three Amarnath Yatra Buses Collide In Kulgam, Injuring Over 10 Pilgrims

Several people injured during the Amarnath Yatra on Saturday when 3 vehicles taking pilgrims to the Baltal base camp crashed into one another in Kulgam district’s Khudwani area, on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway according to officials.

The accident took place near the Tachloo crossing when 3 pilgrim buses moving in a convoy crashed into one another. As per reports, authorities on the spot rushed to treat the injured and manage the traffic halt.

Over a dozen pilgrims were injured and taken directly to a nearby hospital for treatment,” an official on site reported.

One of the doctors at Qaimoh Hospital said nine of the injured were administered first aid at the hospital and later referred to Government Medical College (GMC), Anantnag. “All of them had minor injuries and are stable now. They were transferred to GMC for further treatment and required formalities,” the doctor added.

ALSO READ: 36 Injured As Amarnath Yatra Buses Collide During Breakfast Halt

Amarnath Yatra accident and safety concerns

The accident has triggered new worries regarding road safety and convoy management during the current annual pilgrimage to the sacred Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir. The Yatra for this year commenced on June 29 and is expected to end on August 9, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan festival.

The Indian Army has initiated “Operation Shiva” and sent more than 8,500 soldiers along the journey for protecting the safety of pilgrims. These troops have strong weapons and the support of advanced surveillance and logistical mechanisms.

Defence Spokesperson, Lt. Col. Suneel Bartwal, said that “The army is closely cooperating with the civil administration and central armed police forces (CAPFs) to ensure the peaceful and secure progress of the Yatra.” He highlighted that the increased security mechanism comprises strong ground deployment and advanced technology to track and safeguard the pilgrimage path.

In spite of the tragic accident, authorities ensured that the Yatra is running normally in a tight security setup.

ALSO READ: Amarnath Yatra Begins: First Batch Of 5,892 Pilgrims Begins Yatra From Jammu