"Action should be taken against the person": Tejashwi Yadav on Hazratbal incident

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 7 (ANI): Reacting to the vandalism of the Ashoka Stambh at the Hazratbal shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday questioned what the party and Congress had to do with it, further stating that action would be taken against the accused.

On the viral video of a mob tarnishing the national emblem on the foundation stone of Hazratbal Shrine, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav told reporters, “… Action should be taken against the person who did it. What do RJD and Congress have to do with this?”

A controversy erupted at the revered Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar when a mob vandalised the Ashoka Emblem on the foundation stone, sparking a heated debate about national symbols and religious sentiments.

The Hazratbal Shrine is a revered religious site in Srinagar, housing the holy relic of the Prophet Mohammad.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh also criticised the vandalism , and said it is a national symbol of our country, and anyone responsible for damaging it should be punished.

Speaking to the reporters, Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh said, “The Ashoka Stambh is the national symbol of our country. If anyone damages it, they should be punished.”

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah questioned the use of the national emblem at the shrine and said, “The first question is whether the emblem should have been etched on the foundation stone. I have never seen the emblem being used in any religious place. So, what was the compulsion to have the emblem on the stone at Hazratbal Shrine? What was the need to put up the stone? Was work not enough?”

National Conference leader Tanvir Sadiq criticised the installation of the Ashoka Emblem, stating it violated Islamic principles that forbid idol worship.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti demanded action against those responsible, labelling the installation as “blasphemous” and calling for the disbandment of the Waqf Board.

Imam Bashir Ahamed Usmani of Jamia Masjid Aallain Talab, Udhampur, demanded an inquiry into vandalism at the Hazratbal shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, alleging that a religious place has been turned into a “political ground”.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Imam Usmani called the act of defacing the national emblem inscribed on the foundation stone of the newly renovated shrine an attempt to spread “terrorism”.

He said, “The festival was being celebrated when the goons tried to spread terrorism there. We want a proper inquiry into this to know who the people were who created this mess in Hazratbal. There should be such an inquiry that the people who were the masterminds behind this are also found, even if they are political or religious leaders. These people have turned a religious place into a political ground.” (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.