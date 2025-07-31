Home > India > Actor-Politician Khushbu Sundar Appointed BJP Vice-President In Tamil Nadu, Urges Vijay To Join Alliance Against DMK

Actor-Politician Khushbu Sundar Appointed BJP Vice-President In Tamil Nadu, Urges Vijay To Join Alliance Against DMK

Khushbu Sundar has been appointed BJP Vice-President in Tamil Nadu. Grateful for the trust, she plans to strengthen booth-level reach and urged actor Vijay's TVK to join BJP-AIADMK alliance against DMK. She thanked PM Modi, Amit Shah, and senior party leaders. BJP named 14 new state vice-presidents in Tamil Nadu, signaling renewed focus on 2026 Assembly elections.

Published By: Lavanya R
Published: July 31, 2025 02:49:10 IST

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar has been appointed as one of the 14 Vice-Presidents of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu. The announcement was made as part of the party’s renewed strategy ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Expressing joy over the development, Khushbu said she was “absolutely elated and very, very happy,” and thanked the party’s central and state leadership for placing their trust in her.

In her statement, Khushbu Sundar highlighted her immediate priority: strengthening the BJP’s booth-level network across Tamil Nadu, with special focus on South Chennai. “We have to reach out to the people probably through door-to-door campaigning to share the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP,” she said in an interview with India Today.

The BJP also announced the appointment of Sasikala Pushpa, M Chakravarthy, V P Duraisamy, Karu Nagarajan, P Kanagasabapathi, and RC Paul Kanagaraj as fellow Vice-Presidents. Kesava Vinayakan has been appointed as General Secretary (Organisation) while Narayanan Thirupathy will now serve as a party spokesperson.

Khushbu extended her gratitude to PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national general secretary B L Santosh, and Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran. She also acknowledged the efforts of party in-charges for Tamil Nadu, Sudhakar Reddy and Arvind Menon, for their support.

While speaking on alliances, Khushbu maintained that the BJP and AIADMK share a strong, cordial relationship. She added that any future decisions will be taken by senior leaders. However, she made a direct appeal to actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, calling on him to consider joining forces with BJP and AIADMK to defeat the DMK. “Your aim is to defeat DMK. Then let us come together,” she said, referring to their shared disapproval of the current government.

Previously, Khushbu served as a member of the National Commission for Women and contested the 2021 Assembly elections from Thousand Lights constituency but did not win.

With her elevation, the BJP appears to be intensifying its grassroots focus and alliance strategy in Tamil Nadu’s dynamic political landscape.

