S. Jaishankar Jibes P. Chidambaram, ‘Mai JNU Se Padha Hu, Harvard Kaise Lu?’

While addressing the Rajya Sabha on Operation Sindoor today, EAM S. Jaishankar counters Congress remark. He said that India and the US have had different views on Pakistan for a long time, not just in the present but throughout history.

He clarified that India follows a firm national policy: “No terror, then only talks.” He added that bilateral talks depend on the absence of terrorism and that differences in approach between the two countries are not new. According to Jaishankar, this stance reflects India’s long-standing policy and not a recent development.

Addressing concerns about India’s dealings with the US, Jaishankar said, “We never hesitated to raise issues.” He listed matters India has taken up strongly, including deportations, student visa issues, and trade negotiations. Referring to former Home Minister P. Chidambaram’s request to raise the Harvard issue, Jaishankar remarked, “I studied at JNU, not Harvard, so I hesitate to raise Harvard.” He emphasised that the government is fully committed to national interest and has the ability to stand firm on all issues that matter to the country.

Jaishankar Attacks Congress With ‘China Guru’ Jibe

Jaishankar took a sharp dig at Congress leaders, accusing them of holding secret meetings with Chinese officials. He said, “When I went to China, everything was on record. I discussed terrorism, de-escalation, and trade. Relations with China will only move forward based on mutual respect.”

Jaishankar accused unnamed Congress leaders of gaining “China knowledge” by visiting the Olympics and meeting officials secretly. He claimed, “They don’t speak about whom they met or what they signed.” He also accused some of taking “private tuitions” from Chinese ambassadors at home.

‘China and Pakistan Came Close Because We Left POK Land’

Continuing his remarks, Jaishankar said the increasing closeness between China and Pakistan was due to India’s past decisions. He stated, “These China gurus now say that China and Pakistan have come very close. But how did that happen? It happened because we left the land of POK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) in between.”

He questioned the Congress leadership’s decisions and hinted at past policy failures that led to China and Pakistan strengthening ties. His remarks directly targeted previous governments for enabling this situation through diplomatic missteps.

‘No Call Between PM Modi and Trump’, Says Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha

In Parliament, S Jaishankar responded to questions about foreign leaders’ role in Operation Sindoor. He said, “No leader asked India to stop Operation Sindoor; it was only the Prime Minister of India.” He clarified that trade was not mentioned in any conversations during that time. Jaishankar added, “There was no call between PM Modi and Mr. Trump.” He also said India had conversations with the US, EU, Saudi Arabia and others, all of which are available on social media record. He emphasised that Pakistan had to use the DGMO channel if it wanted to stop the war.

‘Talks and Terror Will Not Go Together’, Says Jaishankar

Reiterating India’s position on terrorism, Jaishankar said, “Talks and terror will not go together.” He added, “There will be no nuclear blackmail against India. Blood and water will not flow together.” Jaishankar asserted that this is the Modi government and things have changed on the ground.

He said the current administration is handling diplomatic matters differently and strongly, especially concerning issues of national security and terrorism. His remarks come amidst ongoing debates about India’s foreign policy and security stance after the success of Operation Sindoor.

