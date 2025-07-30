Home > India > NO Call Between PM Modi And Donald Trump In Operation Sindoor: S Jaishankar Clarifies Rajya Sabha

NO Call Between PM Modi And Donald Trump In Operation Sindoor: S Jaishankar Clarifies Rajya Sabha

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, during the Rajya Sabha discussion on Operation Sindoor, asserted that no foreign leader, including U.S. President Donald Trump, asked India to halt the operation.

NO Call Between PM Modi And Donald Trump In Operation Sindoor: S Jaishankar Clarifies Rajya Sabha

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: July 30, 2025 12:55:00 IST

S Jaishankar Clarifies:

  • No leader asked India to stop Operation Sindoor; it was only the Prime Minister of India.
  • There was no mention of trade in any of those conversations.
  • And there was no call between PM Modi and Mr. Trump.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, speaking in the Rajya Sabha during a special discussion on Operation Sindoor, clarified that no international leader, including U.S. President Donald Trump, urged India to stop its military response. Jaishankar firmly stated, “Let everyone note that between April 22 and June 16, there was not a single phone call between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump.”

He added, “There was no discussion on trade in any of the diplomatic exchanges related to the operation.” According to him, the decision to conduct Operation Sindoor was taken solely by the Indian leadership, with no external pressure or interference.

Jaishankar: Foreign Communications Were Transparent and Documented

The External Affairs Minister mentioned that India had official communications with the United States, European Union, Saudi Arabia, and other countries during the Operation Sindoor period. He said these conversations are publicly available on social media records, underscoring transparency.

Jaishankar reiterated, “The response to all nations was the same: If Pakistan wanted the conflict to stop, it had to send a request through the DGMO (Director General of Military Operations) channel. No alternative was entertained.”

Modi Government’s Anti-Terrorism Record Highlighted in Parliament

Listing major counter-terrorism achievements under the Modi government, Jaishankar said, “We made terrorism a global agenda.” He highlighted several key milestones in India’s international and domestic anti-terror efforts over the past decade:

  • Masood Azhar and Abdul Rehman Makki, both designated global terrorists, were brought to the global spotlight.

  • India hosted a UN Security Council session at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai, the site of the 26/11 terror attacks.

  • Tahawwur Rana, accused in the 26/11 attacks, has been extradited to India and will now face trial.

  • India organized the global conference “No Money for Terror”, aimed at cutting off terror financing.

  • The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy, was successfully designated as a global terrorist outfit.

UN Confirms TRF’s Role in Pahalgam Terror Attack

Referring to the UN Monitoring Team’s recent analytical report, Jaishankar informed the House that the Pahalgam attack could not have occurred without the involvement of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The report also confirmed a direct relationship between LeT and TRF.

One UN member state, according to Jaishankar, confirmed that the TRF was synonymous with LeT, and the group was directly responsible for the April 22 attack in Pahalgam. He noted that while Pakistan opposed this classification, the global consensus, backed by UN data, supported India’s assessment.

Must Read: Parliament Monsoon Session Day 8 LIVE:  S Jaishankar Addresses Rajya Sabha On Operation Sindoor

Tags: donald trumphome-hero-pos-3Rajya Sabha LIVES Jaishankar In Rajya Sabha

RELATED News

S. Jaishankar Jibes P. Chidambaram, ‘Mai JNU Se Padha Hu, Harvard Kaise Lu?’
Who Is The Liar, Donald Trump Or PM Modi? Questions Rahul Gandhi In Lok Sabha, Watch
UNSC Report Confirms TRF Claimed Responsibility For Pahalgam Terror Attack
Heavy Rain In Delhi NCR Soon, Cloudburst Alert In Himachal Pradesh
Delhi Assembly To Conduct Paperless Monsoon Session From August 4

LATEST NEWS

Hereditary Director Ari Aster Faces Father’s Harsh Advice Post ‘Beau Is Afraid’ Failure, ‘You Shouldn’t Write The Next One’
Is Your Acne Caused by a Vitamin Deficiency? Here’s What to Know
Is Your Acne Caused by a Vitamin Deficiency? Here’s What to Know
Abdul Rizwan Ansari
EaseMyTrip Withdraws from India vs Pakistan Semi-Final in WCL 2025, Citing ‘Nation First’ Stance
Abdul Rajjak Alias Kala Baba
DDU Seat Allotment Result 2025 declared for UG and PG programmes
Abdul Quyum
Did Tsunami Hit Hawaii After The 8.8 Earthquake In Russia’s Far East? Here’s What We Know So Far
Attention Users! Major UPI Rule Changes Kick In From August 1 — Here’s What To Know
NO Call Between PM Modi And Donald Trump In Operation Sindoor: S Jaishankar Clarifies Rajya Sabha

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

NO Call Between PM Modi And Donald Trump In Operation Sindoor: S Jaishankar Clarifies Rajya Sabha

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

NO Call Between PM Modi And Donald Trump In Operation Sindoor: S Jaishankar Clarifies Rajya Sabha
NO Call Between PM Modi And Donald Trump In Operation Sindoor: S Jaishankar Clarifies Rajya Sabha
NO Call Between PM Modi And Donald Trump In Operation Sindoor: S Jaishankar Clarifies Rajya Sabha
NO Call Between PM Modi And Donald Trump In Operation Sindoor: S Jaishankar Clarifies Rajya Sabha

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?