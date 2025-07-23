LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Actor Rana Daggubati Seeks Additional Time From ED Date In Betting Apps Case

Actor Rana Daggubati Seeks Additional Time From ED Date In Betting Apps Case

The official sources revealed that Rana has been directed to appear before the ED on August 11 after seeking some time, which was scheduled for July 23.

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: July 23, 2025 12:19:00 IST

Actor-producer Rana Daggubati sought and has been granted additional time to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the ongoing investigation in a betting apps scam. ED sleuths were to question him on Wednesday, July 23. Rana is learnt to have been directed to appear for the interrogation in August. 

Next Appearance Date on August 11

The probe agency had recently registered a case against Vijay Deverakonda and Prakash Raj for allegedly promoting illegal betting apps. While Prakash Raj will be quizzed on July 30, Deverakonda’s questioned is scheduled for August 6, ANI reported.

ALSO READ:  Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati Face ED Heat For Allegedly Endorsing Illegal Betting Platforms, 25 Celebs Under Scanner

What Is The Case Against Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda And Other Celebs?

In March, Telangana police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against 25 celebrities and influencers, including Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, and Manchu Lakshmi, for allegedly promoting illegal betting and gambling apps through their social media platforms.

The FIR was filed at the Miyapur Police Station in Hyderabad following a petition by 32-year-old businessman PM Phanindra Sarma. The complaint, lodged on March 19 this year, alleged a disturbing trend of celebrities and influencers promoting illegal gambling apps that violate the Public Gambling Act of 1867, ANI reported.

The complaint emphasised that these apps and platforms are causing widespread financial harm, particularly among lower and middle-class families who are being lured into the false promise of easy money. The apps often rely on celebrities to build credibility, leading vulnerable individuals to invest substantial amounts of money, only to face financial ruin. After this news broke out in March, Deverakonda issued a clarification via a press statement.

In a statement, Deverakonda’s team said, “This is to inform the public and all concerned parties that Vijay Deverakonda has officially entered into a contract with a company solely for the limited purpose of serving as a brand ambassador for skill-based games. His endorsement was strictly confined to regions and territories where online skill-based games are legally permitted.”

Tags: Bahubali actorEDEnforcement DirectorateRana Daggubati

