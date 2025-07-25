Home > India > After Dhankhar’s Resignation, EC Appoints Rajya Sabha Secretary General As RO For VP Polls

After Dhankhar’s Resignation, EC Appoints Rajya Sabha Secretary General As RO For VP Polls

After Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation, the Election Commission appointed the Rajya Sabha Secretary General as Returning Officer for the 2025 VP polls. Assistant Returning Officers have also been named, and the poll process has officially begun.

EC appoints Secretary General of Rajya Sabha as Returning Officer for Vice President polls 2025, following Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation.
EC appoints Secretary General of Rajya Sabha as Returning Officer for Vice President polls 2025, following Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation.

Published By: Anand Singh
Published: July 25, 2025 15:46:00 IST

Following the surprise resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Election Commission on Friday announced the appointments of Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers for filing the vacancy of the Vice President post. It appointed the Rajya Sabha Secretary General as RO for the VP polls.

The poll panel, in a statement, said that under Article 324, it is mandated to conduct the election to the office of the Vice President of India.

“The election to the office of the Vice President of India is governed by The Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952, and the rules made thereunder, namely The Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Rules, 1974,” it said.

It also stated that under Section 3 of The Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952, the Commission, in consultation with the central government, appoints a Returning Officer, who shall have his office in New Delhi, and may also appoint one or more Assistant Returning Officers.

“As per convention, either the Secretary General of Lok Sabha or the Secretary General of Rajya Sabha is appointed as Returning Officer by rotation. During the last Vice-Presidential election, the Secretary General of the Lok Sabha was appointed as the Returning Officer,” it stated.

“Therefore, the Election Commission, in consultation with the Ministry of Law and Justice and with the consent of the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, has appointed the Secretary General, Rajya Sabha as Returning Officer for the ensuing Vice-Presidential Election, 2025,” it said.

“The Commission has also appointed Garima Jain, Joint Secretary, Rajya Sabha Secretariat, and Vijay Kumar, Director, Rajya Sabha Secretariat, as Assistant Returning Officers during the course of the Vice-Presidential Election, 2025,” it said, adding that the requisite Gazette Notification is being issued separately today.

The update from the poll panel came after Dhankhar resigned as Vice President on July 21, opening the contest for his successor.

Earlier, the poll panel had said that it has initiated the process of conducting the election for the post of Vice President.

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh: Man Allegedly Hangs Down His 8-Month-Old Son Upside Down Over Dowry Dispute With Wife

Tags: election commissionJagdeep Dhankhar resignationVice President

RELATED News

Explainer | Know Everything About President’s Rule To Be Extended By Six Months In Manipur
5 Powerful Sawan Remedies to Please Lord Shiva and Attract Peace, Health & Positivity Before the Month Ends
India Issues Advisory as Thailand–Cambodia Border Clashes Enter Second Day
India’s 1st First Hydrogen Powered Coach Successfully Tested In Chennai, Watch
NewsX Exclusive: New Vice President Election Is Expected Next Week

LATEST NEWS

Iran-Israel War To Re-Start? Here’s What Experts Have To Say
Maargan OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Vijay Antony’s Murder Mystery
What Caused Stock Market Crash Today? Sensex Crashes 700 Points, Nifty Slips Below 24,840
“Glorywebs Joins Hands with ‘We Women Want 2025’ as Associate Sponsor to Champion Women in Tech & Leadership”
JPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 Final Result Out – Check Merit List & Toppers
Cha Eun Woo’s Heartfelt Request To Fans Before Military Enlistment, ‘You’ll Miss Me, Right?’
tvN’s ‘Bon Appétit, Your Majesty’ Starring YoonA And Lee Chae Min Unveils First Teaser, Promises Royal Culinary Romance
Govt Bans 25 OTT Platforms for Streaming ‘Soft Porn’ Content
Seattle Mariners and LA Angels Clash: Start Time, How to Watch and Key Players
War 2 Trailer Released: Hrithik & Jr NTR Shine in ‘India First’ Shloka Scene, Kiara Brings the Heat!
After Dhankhar’s Resignation, EC Appoints Rajya Sabha Secretary General As RO For VP Polls

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

After Dhankhar’s Resignation, EC Appoints Rajya Sabha Secretary General As RO For VP Polls

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

After Dhankhar’s Resignation, EC Appoints Rajya Sabha Secretary General As RO For VP Polls
After Dhankhar’s Resignation, EC Appoints Rajya Sabha Secretary General As RO For VP Polls
After Dhankhar’s Resignation, EC Appoints Rajya Sabha Secretary General As RO For VP Polls
After Dhankhar’s Resignation, EC Appoints Rajya Sabha Secretary General As RO For VP Polls

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?