After Dhankhar’s Resignation, EC Appoints Rajya Sabha Secretary General As RO For VP Polls

Following the surprise resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Election Commission on Friday announced the appointments of Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers for filing the vacancy of the Vice President post. It appointed the Rajya Sabha Secretary General as RO for the VP polls.

The poll panel, in a statement, said that under Article 324, it is mandated to conduct the election to the office of the Vice President of India.

“The election to the office of the Vice President of India is governed by The Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952, and the rules made thereunder, namely The Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Rules, 1974,” it said.

It also stated that under Section 3 of The Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952, the Commission, in consultation with the central government, appoints a Returning Officer, who shall have his office in New Delhi, and may also appoint one or more Assistant Returning Officers.

“As per convention, either the Secretary General of Lok Sabha or the Secretary General of Rajya Sabha is appointed as Returning Officer by rotation. During the last Vice-Presidential election, the Secretary General of the Lok Sabha was appointed as the Returning Officer,” it stated.

“Therefore, the Election Commission, in consultation with the Ministry of Law and Justice and with the consent of the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, has appointed the Secretary General, Rajya Sabha as Returning Officer for the ensuing Vice-Presidential Election, 2025,” it said.

“The Commission has also appointed Garima Jain, Joint Secretary, Rajya Sabha Secretariat, and Vijay Kumar, Director, Rajya Sabha Secretariat, as Assistant Returning Officers during the course of the Vice-Presidential Election, 2025,” it said, adding that the requisite Gazette Notification is being issued separately today.

The update from the poll panel came after Dhankhar resigned as Vice President on July 21, opening the contest for his successor.

Earlier, the poll panel had said that it has initiated the process of conducting the election for the post of Vice President.

