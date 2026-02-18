LIVE TV
AI Summit 2026: Delhi May See Massive Traffic Chaos on February 18; Central and South Zones Worst Hit — Check Advisory, Affected Roads, Alternate Routes

AI Summit 2026: Delhi experienced several instances of traffic congestion, especially in central and south Delhi. The gridlock was largely attributed to VIP movements and route diversions linked to the ongoing AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: February 18, 2026 05:45:23 IST

AI Summit 2026: Delhi experienced several instances of traffic congestion, especially in central and south Delhi. The gridlock was largely attributed to VIP movements and route diversions linked to the ongoing AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam. 

In view of the AI Summit 2026, Delhi Police have issued a detailed traffic advisory outlining restricted routes, diversions, and alternate corridors to ease congestion. Here’s what you need to know before stepping out. 

AI Summit 2026: Traffic Advisory 

On Tuesday, Delhi Police issued a comprehensive traffic advisory ahead of the AI Impact Summit, which commenced on February 16 and will run until February 20. The advisory stated that elaborate traffic arrangements have been implemented to ensure public safety and smooth movement across the city. 

Authorities have urged residents and daily commuters to plan their travel in advance, steer clear of affected routes wherever possible, and factor in additional time for their journeys. 

AI Summit 2026: Roads Affected

• Sardar Patel Marg

• Mother Teresa Crescent

• Teen Murti Marg

• Akbar Road

• Janpath

• Windsor Place

• Tees January Marg

• Prithvi Raj Road

• Rajesh Pilot Marg

• Subrahmaniam Bharti Marg

Alternate Routes for Commuters During AI Summit 2026

  • San Martin Marg

  • Panchsheel Marg

  • APJ Abdul Kalam Marg

  • Kamal Ataturk Marg

  • Aurobindo Marg

  • Lodhi Road

  • South Avenue Road

  • Vandematram Marg

  • Barapullah Road

  • Ring Road

  • Tilak Marg & Ferozshah Road

  • Rafi Marg

  • Sansad Marg

  • K Kamraj Marg

 

 

QUICK LINKS