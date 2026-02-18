AI Summit 2026: Delhi May See Massive Traffic Chaos on February 18; Central and South Zones Worst Hit — Check Advisory, Affected Roads, Alternate Routes

AI Summit 2026: Delhi experienced several instances of traffic congestion, especially in central and south Delhi. The gridlock was largely attributed to VIP movements and route diversions linked to the ongoing AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam.

In view of the AI Summit 2026, Delhi Police have issued a detailed traffic advisory outlining restricted routes, diversions, and alternate corridors to ease congestion. Here’s what you need to know before stepping out.

AI Summit 2026: Traffic Advisory

On Tuesday, Delhi Police issued a comprehensive traffic advisory ahead of the AI Impact Summit, which commenced on February 16 and will run until February 20. The advisory stated that elaborate traffic arrangements have been implemented to ensure public safety and smooth movement across the city.

Traffic Advisory Special traffic arrangements will be in place on 18 Feb, 2026 (1600–2200 hrs) in view of AI Impact Summit–2026. Commuters are advised to plan ahead, avoid affected stretches and follow directions of traffic personnel.#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/VcXoMEwcoM — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) February 17, 2026







Authorities have urged residents and daily commuters to plan their travel in advance, steer clear of affected routes wherever possible, and factor in additional time for their journeys.

AI Summit 2026: Roads Affected

• Sardar Patel Marg

• Mother Teresa Crescent

• Teen Murti Marg

• Akbar Road

• Janpath

• Windsor Place

• Tees January Marg

• Prithvi Raj Road

• Rajesh Pilot Marg

• Subrahmaniam Bharti Marg

Alternate Routes for Commuters During AI Summit 2026

San Martin Marg

Panchsheel Marg

APJ Abdul Kalam Marg

Kamal Ataturk Marg

Aurobindo Marg

Lodhi Road

South Avenue Road

Vandematram Marg

Barapullah Road

Ring Road

Tilak Marg & Ferozshah Road

Rafi Marg

Sansad Marg

K Kamraj Marg

