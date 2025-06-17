Air India Ahmedabad-London Flight AI-159 Cancelled; Passengers Blame Poor Communication After Recent Crash

An Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick Airport, which was scheduled to depart on Tuesday afternoon, was suddenly cancelled due to what the airline described as “operational issues.” The abrupt cancellation of flight AI-159 left numerous passengers confused and stranded at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

The cancelled flight was a replacement for Air India’s AI-171, which crashed shortly after takeoff on June 12, claiming the lives of at least 270 people. In response to the tragedy, the airline had retired the AI-171 code and began operating the route under the new flight code, AI-159.

According to the airline’s official website, flight AI-159 was scheduled to depart at 3 PM on June 18 but was called off without prior notice to passengers. An airport official informed PTI that “operational issues” were behind the last-minute decision. The same source explained, “The original flight from Ahmedabad to London, having code AI-171, resumed operation from Monday with a new flight code AI-159.”

Passengers Left in the Dark After Cancellation

Several passengers waiting to board the London-bound flight expressed anger and frustration over the lack of proper communication from Air India.

“I was travelling to Gatwick, London, on the 1 PM Air India flight, but I have just learned that it has been cancelled. The crew members did not provide any reason for the cancellation or details about a fare refund,” a disappointed passenger told ANI.

With no alternate arrangements or refund announcements made on-site, many travellers were seen scrambling for updates at airline counters and trying to rebook tickets at higher prices.

Air India Under Fire After Back-to-Back Operational Failures

This cancellation comes at a time when Air India’s flight operations are under the microscope following several recent incidents. The most significant of these incidents was the unfortunate plane crash of flight AI-171, resulting in severe damage to the airline’s reputation and serious concerns about the airline’s aircraft safety and operational procedures.

In order to try to distance itself from the crash, the airline changed the flight number on AI-171 to AI-159 without information. The abrupt cancellation of AI-159 has certainly sent alarming signals again of Air India’s preparedness and ability to deliver during serious situations.

On top of all of this, news has just emerged of another situation for the airline regarding flight AI-180 from San Francisco on-route to Mumbai. The aircraft was a Boeing 777-300, which developed a technical snag in the left engine during a scheduled halt at Kolkata airport after the aircraft had been flying for over two hours.

The flight had landed on time at 12:45 AM, but after the engine fault was detected, the aircraft remained grounded for hours.

An Air India official told PTI, “When it was finally realised that the technical snag could not be rectified immediately, special permission was taken from the authorities concerned, and then all passengers on board were disembarked.”

Operational Safety and Passenger Trust at Risk

These back-to-back incidents have sparked debate on Air India’s internal procedures, aircraft maintenance, and passenger communication. Experts and frequent flyers have started raising concerns about the lack of transparency and absence of a streamlined crisis management plan within the airline.

Travelers now face uncertainty in long-haul routes, especially those involving stopovers or high-capacity aircraft like the Boeing 777, which was involved in both recent incidents.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is yet to issue a public response, but insiders indicate that a review of Air India’s operations may soon be on the cards.

Air India Urged to Improve Passenger Handling Amid Growing Concerns

As stranded customers seek clarifications on refunds and answers, industry analysts say Air India needs to urgently address communication with passengers, maintenance inspections, and safety reporting protocols. With international trust on the line, especially on premium routes such as Ahmedabad to London, timely and transparent action must be taken to restore credibility.

